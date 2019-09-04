Commons drama sees sterling rally

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/9/4 14:28:00
0 阅读量
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
With rebel MPs now seemingly in control of the Commons agenda, it looks likely that the UK will be heading for a snap election in October. What looks less certain is whether there is going to be a hard Brexit, as prime minister Boris Johnson has been threatening.

Traders in GBP are braced for even more volatility following some extreme swings in the GBP/USD pair during last night's high drama in the House of Commons.

Sterling was trading at 1.21252 against the dollar this morning, 1.103 against the Euro.

FTSE sees early relief rally

The FTSE opened sharply up on Wednesday, largely a relief rally after it had been steadily sold down since the start of the week. Royal Bank of Scotland said that a rush to make PPI claims in August ahead of the FCA deadline at the end of last month has led to an additional impairment in its Q3 numbers, reckoned to be between £600 million mans £900 million. Retailer Dunelm bucked the trend in high street stocks with some good full year numbers, showing sales up 10% and profits up almost 25%. Dunelm was up 2.84% in early trading.

 Asian stocks up as Chinese data looks more robust

Asian stocks were up overnight on the back of more positive economic data, especially in the services sector. The Shanghai Compositive Index was up 0.3% as a survey of Chinese businesses indicated the fastest growth in three months. South Korea and Japan also saw gains.

US data has been less positive. A contraction in the US manufacturing sector, the first since Trump was elected, combined with ongoing worries on the China trade talks, has forced 10 year bond yields down to 1.429% yesterday.


相关主题： 英镑 外汇 Sterling 英国脱欧

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
鲍威尔在经济俱乐部的发言延续“不够鹰派”的基调
二月 8, 2023 04:50 上午
美国非农和日本央行继任者的传闻打压日元
二月 7, 2023 07:12 上午
NFP大超预期。但数据会修正吗？
二月 6, 2023 06:07 上午
欧洲央行如预期般加息50个基点。3月将再加50个基点
二月 3, 2023 06:31 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多

经济日历

英镑/美元暴跌创下1985年以来最低点，会在哪里止跌？ - 嘉盛官网
Matt Weller 特许金融分析师、特许市场技术分析师
九月 26, 2022 03:37 上午
    英镑/美元：平价前景若隐若现- 嘉盛官网
    Matt Weller 特许金融分析师、特许市场技术分析师
    九月 21, 2022 06:28 上午
      英国2022保守党党魁选举：对英镑有何影响？ - 嘉盛官网
      Matt Weller 特许金融分析师、特许市场技术分析师
      八月 19, 2022 05:44 上午
        英国2022保守党党魁选举：谁将成为下任首相？ - 嘉盛官网
        Matt Weller 特许金融分析师、特许市场技术分析师
        八月 18, 2022 06:06 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。