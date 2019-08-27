CK Hutchison Holdings primary downtrend intact, further potential downside

CK Hutchison "gap resistance"filled, at risk of another downleg.

作者： 
2019/8/27 15:06:00
作者： 

CK Hutchison Holdings (0001 HKG)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 73.00

Supports: 64.30 & 59.80

Next resistance: 79.10

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 73.00 key medium-term pivotal resistance for another round of potential impulsive downleg to retest 15 Aug 2019 low of 64.30 before targeting the next significant medium-term support at 59.80.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 73.00 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the corrective rebound towards the major resistance at 79.10 (former swing low areas of Oct 2011/Jun 2016 & upper boundary of the primary descending channel from Jan 2018 high).

Key elements

  • CK Hutchison Holdings, ranked number 11th in the Hang Seng Index based on market capitalised, also chaired by Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-Shing has been evolving within a primary downtrend in place since 26 Jan 2018 high of 107.00.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below a corresponding resistance at the 50 level after a test and retreat from it. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum remains intact.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 73.00 which is defined by the upper boundary of a medium-term descending channel from 09 Apr 2019 high and former swing low areas of 04 Jan/30 May 2019).
  • Today, 27 Aug price action is considered as negative as it has staged a push up to fill up the “gapped down” formed on Mon, 26 Aug and ended the session with a bearish daily candlestick.  
  • The significant medium-term support rests at 59.80 which is defined by the intersection point of the primary and medium-term descending channels and the former major swing low area of Oct 2008.
  • Relative strength analysis of CK Hutchison Holdings against the market (Hang Seng Index) is still not showing any clear signs of reversal from its underperformance.  

Charts are from eSignal 


相关主题： 股市 中国

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

Reddit上的热门股票趋势
Joshua Warner
十一月 28, 2022 04:00 上午
    波音第一季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
    Joshua Warner
    四月 27, 2022 06:25 上午
      微软第三季度财报预览：股票接下来怎么走？ 嘉盛集团官网
      Joshua Warner
      四月 26, 2022 04:35 上午
        科技巨头股一季度财报前瞻：估值或遭遇重大考验- 嘉盛官网
        Joshua Warner
        四月 22, 2022 03:30 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。