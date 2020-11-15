Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Back in Positive Territory





On Friday, U.S. stocks returned to positive territory. Therebounded 399 points (+1.37%) to 29479, therose 48 points (+1.36%) to 3585, and thewas up 110 points (+0.94%) to 11937.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewEnergy (+3.81%), Automobiles & Components (+3.57%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.36%) sectors led the market higher. Nordstrom (JWN +10.32%), MGM Resorts International (MGM +9.33%) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC +8.24%) were top gainers.and Applied Materials (AMAT +4.31%) also advanced after reporting quarterly results.Approximately 82% (85% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% (85% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Thein November (82.0 expected).European stocks closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed,, France's CAC 40 added 0.33%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.36%.The benchmarkfrom 0.886% Thursday.(+0.59%) to $1,887 an ounce.(-2.46%) to $40.11 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar saw its weakness resume against other major currencies. Theto 92.75.to 1.1834. Official data showed that the eurozone's third-quarter GDP grew 12.6% on quarter (+12.7% expected) but shrank 4.4% on year (-4.3% expected).to 1.3197 halting a two-day decline. Volatility in the pound's trading is expected to pick up amid on-going Brexit tug-of-war between the U.K. and the European Union.as it fell 0.48 to 104.62.to 0.7270.