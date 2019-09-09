英国首相威胁议会，英镑本周可能再度“大起大落”

The UK political scene is moving into uncharted territory this week and is likely to be the focus of financial markets.

Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
2019/9/9 15:53:00
Fiona Cincotta
作者： 市场分析师
The UK political scene is moving into uncharted territory this week and is likely to be the focus of financial markets. While there was a relief rally in sterling last week over the revolt of the House of Commons against the minority government of sitting prime minister Boris Johnson, Westminster is now subject to rumours as the government contemplates whether it can ignore legislation passed by an opposition controlled Parliament. With Johnson threatening to ignore the will of Parliament, which would create a major constitutional crisis, traders can expect sterling to be sailing choppy waters this week.

Sterling has been trending down again as a consequence of the uncertainty, and was at 1.2262 vs the USD this morning.

Asian markets broadly up, but Hong Kong bucks trend

Asian markets had a relatively good day on Monday. China’s CSI 300 and the Nikkei were both up as was the Kospi in Korea. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was sold down again as the territory saw further unrest over the weekend. There are now increasing fears that, with the controversial extradition bill off the table, China may start to lose patience with Hong Kong demonstrators.

Investors to focus on central bank intervention

One broad theme is the prospect of monetary stimulus, which may be propping up some markets. There are significant fears that the global economy is running out of puff. In Europe there is going to be plenty of attention this week on the European Central Bank, which is expected to announce some form of bond buying program on Thursday.
相关主题： 外汇 英镑 股指

最新研究消息 

查看更多
黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
一周展望：是否继续看涨欧元/美元？
五月 22, 2023 01:33 上午
挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
谁是最大赢家？2022年金融市场大盘点
一月 3, 2023 08:27 上午
英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

立即开户

体验我们屡获殊荣的平台所带来的快速安全的交易执行。
开设账户

Web Trader平台

我们先进的网络交易平台具有丰富的功能。
了解更多
经济日历

黄金预测：金属下跌但前景乐观
Fawad Razaqzada
五月 24, 2023 08:23 上午
    挪威央行对加息踩下刹车
    一月 26, 2023 03:18 上午
      英镑/美元再次跌破1.20
      Fawad Razaqzada
      十二月 20, 2022 04:48 上午
        英国经济前路坎坷，英镑/美元升势恐难维持
        Fawad Razaqzada
        十二月 13, 2022 03:48 上午

          StoneX Financial Pty Ltd（“我们”、“我们的”）网站可能会不时包含第三方提供的其他网站和/或资源的链接。这些链接和/或资源仅供参考，我们无法掌控这些资讯的内容，对其内容不提供任何认可。我们网站上的任何分析、意见、评论或基于研究的资讯仅供参考和教育目的，在任何情况下均不旨在成为投资邀请或要约，亦非买卖建议。如果您不确定，您应该始终就您是否适合在任何相关市场进行投机以及承担相关风险的能力寻求独立建议。对于我们网站上的资讯的完整性或准确性，我们不作任何明示或暗示的陈述或保证。我们没有义务更新任何此类资讯。

          因此，对于您或任何第三方因使用我们网站上的信息而引起或与之相关的任何损失或损害，我们（和/或我们的关联公司）概不负责或承担任何责任（我们无法根据法律或适用的监管制度限制或排除的任何义务或责任除外），并且在此明确否认任何此类责任。