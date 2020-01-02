油价受四大因素推高但涨势转瞬即逝

A decline in US inventories last week lifted the price of oil. API report showed that US crude stocks fells 7.8 million barrels week ending 27 December, significantly greater than the 3.2 million forecast. Investors are now awaiting Friday’s EIA crude stock data for fresh direction

Levels to watch:

After starting 2020 on the front foot WTI is showing evidence of weakness. Falling volumes raise doubts over bulls strength going forwards. After failing to break through resistance close to $61.50, the bulls have lost momentum and WTI has seen heavy selling over the past hour. WTI has fallen below 50 SMA although remains firmly above 100 SMA and 200 SMA. Oil bulls need to push through $61.50 to open the door to $61.95 and $62.31. A breakthrough support at $60 could negate the uptrend.



