Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$

USDJPY, Gold Forecast: The Japanese Yen stabilizes amid the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) rate hike decision, while gold surpasses the $2,730 barrier eyeing all-time highs.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:13 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events Next Week:

  • FOMC Meeting (Wednesday)
  • US Advance GDP (Thursday)
  • Tokyo Core CPI (Friday)
  • US Core PCE (Friday)

BOJ Policies and USDJPY Reaction

The Yen’s reaction to the BOJ’s recent policies has been more measured compared to its movement in July 2024, following a 25bps rate hike. In 2025, the market preemptively priced in the hike, causing USDJPY to retrace nearly 2.5% from its 159-peak to the 154-price zone. Currently, the USDJPY pair is testing critical support levels, with a move below 153.60 necessary to confirm further downside momentum.

The BOJ’s rate hike, alongside its stance on wage growth, inflation aligning with the government’s 2% target, and Japan's moderately recovering economy, has provided some stabilization. However, the influence of external factors such as the upcoming FOMC meeting and market uncertainties surrounding Trump-driven policies may dictate the next significant move.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

Related tags: Gold USD/JPY BoJ Trump Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dollar Dominance at Risk? EUR/USD Surges, USD/JPY Teeters on Hawkish BoJ
Today 05:44 AM
USD/JPY momentum turns lower as the BOJ hike rates to a 17-year high
Today 04:15 AM
US flash PMIs unlikely to play ball with Trumps easing demands
Today 01:47 AM
USD/JPY Implied volatility rises to the occasion ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD: Stuck in Limbo as Traders Brace for BoJ and Trump Twists
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs Drives Tesla Price Increase
Yesterday 09:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Yen Steadies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Gold Eyes 2,800$
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 09:13 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rally Fizzles to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:25 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 22, 2025 10:51 PM
        gold_03
        Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 22, 2025 07:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.