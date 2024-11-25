Yen futures gain bullish traction, bears weigh on EUR/USD: COT report

While traders pushed net-long exposure to the USD to a 20-week high, there is also been a notable pickup of long yen bets. They're also piling into EUR/USD shorts, which is why I continue to suspect USD/JPY and EUR/USD may converge and move lower.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 25, 2024 3:38 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Market positioning from the COT report – Tuesday, 19 November 2024:

  • Large specualtors increased gross-longs to yen futures 23% (14.9k contracts) and while specualtive volumes increased to a 17-week high
  • They also increased gross-shorts to EUR/USD futures by 18% (29.4k contracts) and trimmed longs by -4% (-5.7k contracts)
  • While they remained net-long GBP/USD futures by 40.3k contracts, gross longs were were reduced by -15% (-18.3k contracts)
  • Short interest against NZD/USD futures increased by 16% (5.7k contracts) to send net-short exposure to an 11-month high

 

20241125cotNetCI 20241125cotRankCI

  

US dollar positioning (IMM data) – COT report:

Traders were their most bullish on the USD in 20 weeks, looking at how their were positioned across all currency futures contracts last week. The $5.6 billion increase saw traders net-long by $23.4 billion.

Asset managers remained on the correct side of the USD bullish thesis, with their net-long exposure also rising to a 20-week high. Large speculators remain in the pain trade, being net-short for a second consecutive week.

The USD index saw its highest weekly close in two years. Although it may hit a bump in the road after Scott Bessent was nominated for the US Secretary position, who is deemed to be a more cautious addition to Trump’s cabinet.  

20241125cotUSDF

 

 

JPY/USD (Japanese yen futures) positioning – COT report:

The yen fell just over -10% from the September high to November low over an eight-week period. Yet a small Rikshawman Doji (which was an inside week) and a bullish hammer the week prior suggest bearish momentum is waning.

And while speculative volumes continued to increase to show power behind the bearish move overall, the was a slight adjustment to sentiment last week. Both asset managers and large speculators short exposure and increased longs. The fact that their combined speculative volume increased to a 17-week high now has me questioning whether we’ve seen an important swing low on the yen, which could be bearish for USD/JPY if correct.

20241125cotJPY

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

EUR/USD (Euro dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Large speculators increased their net-short exposure for the first week in three, and close to being their most bearish since March 2020. Asset managers reduced their net-long exposure to their least bullish level in two years.

Taking a step back to view speculative volume (asset managers and large speculators combined) shows that gross longs have been trending lower and gross shorts are rising. This has sent net-long speculative volumes to their least bearish level since 2022. But that has been trending lower at a fast pace, which is sustained could see spec vols flip to net short for the first time since early 2017. Could EUR/USD be looking at another parity party?

20241125cotEUR

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD (Australian dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Total open interest increased for the first week in seven to show the general derisking of AUD/USD may have come to an end. Speculative open interest (large speculator and asset managers) also increased alongside prices last week, to suggest an important swing low for AUD/USD may have been seen.

 

Large speculators remained net-long and close their most bullish level in nearly seven years. And while asset managers increased their net-short exposure slightly, they’re not overly bearish relative to their positioning over the past year.

20241125audusd2

 

websites!

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

NZD/USD (New Zealand dollar futures) positioning – COT report:

Large speculators increased short bets against NZD/USD futures for a sixth week, and at their most aggressive pace in 16 weeks. Asset managers added to shorts for a fifth week and at their most aggressive pace in seven. Bets are on that the RBNZ will cut by 50bp, and a potentially dovish one at that.

Yet net-short exposure is reaching a level of bearishness that has preceded a snapback in recent times. And there is the risk that the 50bp cut is priced in and the RBNZ hold back on further cuts, given the uncertainty surrounding the Trump Presidency. Prices on NZD/USD are also holding above the 2023 low for now.

20241125cotNZD

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment USD/JPY Gold AUD/USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
    Research
    Traders flipped to net-long yen exposure: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 9, 2024 06:04 AM
      japan_09
      Bullish bets on the yen continue to gain traction: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 2, 2024 05:42 AM
        AUD, CAD, NZD lead the pack as commodity-FX bounce enters third day
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 19, 2024 09:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.