Year end FX recap Will King Dollar s reign end in 2016

Of course, it’s impossible to write a concise recap of an entire year’s worth of developments in any field, much less the world’s largest market, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 28, 2015 7:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Of course, it’s impossible to write a concise recap of an entire year’s worth of developments in any field, much less the world’s largest market, but we wanted to provide at least a 500-foot overview of the major trends that drove FX traders in 2015. As the world’s primary reserve currency, the US dollar is the star of any FX discussion, and that was no different in 2015.

After rocketing higher by over 10% in the first three months of the year, the US dollar index cooled off for the last three quarters, generally holding its ground below the 100 level over that period. Just like an amateur tennis player focused merely on returning his opponents shot (rather than hitting highlight-reel “winners”) can win most games, the dollar’s performance was driven more by other regions dropping the ball rather than stellar performance from the world’s largest economy.

The Federal Reserve did (finally) raise interest rates last month, becoming the first major central bank to embark on a sustainable tightening cycle since the Great Financial Crisis, but relative to the start-of-the-year expectations for a June rate hike, the US central bank was hardly aggressive. However, other major central banks, including the ECB, BOJ, PBOC, BOC, RBA, and RBNZ were all forced to cut interest rates or expand their asset buying programs in 2015, making the US economy and US dollar look like “the best house in a bad global neighborhood” for traders.

As the chart below shows, the dollar was particularly strong against some of the more fragile emerging market currencies, including the Turkish lira, Russian ruble, and South African rand. Each of these lesser followed currencies had their own idiosyncratic travails in 2015: the lira was hit by consistent political uncertainty and stagflation, the ruble has amidst the persistent weakness in oil, Russia’s most important export, and South Africa’s economy also fell sharply on the back of weakness in commodity prices.

Of the major currencies shown below, only the Swiss franc has gained ground against the greenback. Again, this move was not driven by improving prospects for Switzerland’s economy or currency; instead, the franc rocketed higher in January when the Swiss National Bank decided to stop artificially keeping a lid on its value.

Once again proving that monetary policy is a major driver of currency values, the British pound held up relatively well in 2015. The Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 0.5% throughout the year, the same level they’ve been at since 2009, but did show turn incrementally more hawkish as the UK economy outperformed many of its developed market rivals. The Bank of England looks poised for liftoff at some point in 2016, though uncertainty around a potential “Brexit” (British exit from the European Union) could force the central bank to hold off for longer than it otherwise would like.

Will King Dollar’s reign finally end in 2016?

We’ll be covering the 2016 outlook in more detail for all of these major currencies and markets in the coming weeks, but it’s safe to say that the outlook for the King Dollar in 2016 will depend on the Fed. If the US central bank is able to meet its expectation to raise interest rates four times next year (or even three), the ensuing monetary policy divergence could push the dollar to new heights against its rivals in 2016.

The more likely scenario in our view is that the Fed will only be able to raise interest rates about twice in 2016. As the recent deterioration in FX sensitive areas of the US economy (namely the balance of trade and manufacturing) shows, the elevated value of the US dollar is already starting to weigh on economic activity. The last thing the Fed wants to do is choke out economic growth and the nascent price pressures by raising interest rates too aggressively and therefore may err on the side of caution when it comes to raising interest rates. If this scenario plays out, the dollar’s reign as king of the FX world could come to an end in 2016.

yearinreview12-28-2015 10-30-48 AM

Related tags: 2015 Review Dollar Fed FOMC Forex King Dollar Matt Weller USD Yellen

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest 2015 Review articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:30 PM
    germany_01
    DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:30 PM
      germany_01
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 11:08 AM
        gold_06
        Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.