WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:04 AM
20 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Weekly adjustments among forex majors were in the mild side, but then that is to be expected given the time of year.

Large speculators continued to favour the Dow Jones over the Nasdaq 100, and increase their net-short exposure to the Dow Jones and increase net-short exposure to the Nasdaq. Whilst the 3-month percent rank has reached 100% on the 3-month on the Dow Jones, it is far from a sentiment extreme as traders are only net-long by 1.6k contracts.

WTI crude oil has continued to rally, only we’re now seeing gross longs increase whilst gross shorts are covered, which underscores the strength of the move up to the April highs.

GBP traders reduced gross longs and shorts for a second week ahead of the BOE’s meeting, and their relatively dovish 25bp hike might see some of those bears return to the table (especially if we see weaker data among GDP, industrial/manufacturing/construction data on Friday).

It’s also the first week in several that net-short exposure to the US 2-year yield has not printed a new record high. Whilst the reduction of shorts and increase of longs was modest, it is the first week in nine that we’ve seen that pattern – so may we are at (or very near to) an inflection point for market positioning.  And if net-short exposure to bonds continues to fall, it indicates limited upside for yields (and therefore the US dollar).

 

20230807pctrankCI

 

This content will only appear on City Index websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

Commitment of traders (forex) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Only minor adjustments were made last week across forex major pairs, with all net exposure changes all falling below +/-10k contracts
  • Net-short exposure to the US dollar index (DXY) fell to its least bullish level since July 2021 (back when it was actually net short)
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure to NZD futures
  • Net-long exposure to GBP/USD futures fell for a second consecutive week after reaching a sentiment extreme
  • Net-long exposure to CAD/USD futures rose to an 11-month high
20230807cotFOREXci

 

Euro dollar futures (EUR/USD) – Commitment of traders (COT):

We highlighted the potential for a sentiment extreme on EUR/USD a couple of months ago, as net-long exposure had reached levels usually associated with turning points. Whilst it coincided with a top on EUR/USD and shallow pullback, it’s worth noting that there is no immediate appetite to get short among large speculators. In fact, gross-short exposure to EUR/USD futures fell to its lowest level since December 2020 last week and, whilst gross longs fell for a second week, net-long exposure still remains elevated.

20230807cotEURUSDci

 

 

Commitment of traders (indices, bonds) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to Nasdaq futures rose to a 17-week high
  • Large speculators were net-long DJI futures for a second week, and at their most bullish level since January 2022
  • Net-short exposure to S&P 500 futures fell to a 20-week low
  • Net-short exposure to the 30-day Fed Fund futures fell to a 4-week low, to suggest bets of another hie are being scaled back
20230807cotINDICESci

 

 

Commitment of traders (commodities) – as of Tuesday 1st August 2023:

  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures reached a fresh record high
  • Managed funds trimmed net-long exposure to gold and silver futures for a second week (higher gross shorts, fewer gross longs)
  • Large speculators were their most bullish on WTI futures in 15 weeks, managed funds were their most bullish in a year
20230807cotCOMMci

 

 

WTI Crude oil future (CL) - Commitment of traders (COT):

WTI crude oil has risen nearly 25% since its triple bottom formed in June. We had warned of its potential to rally, given net-long exposure had fallen to an 11-year low among large speculators. Since then, large speculators and managed funds began to cover their shorts and more recently we have seen a pickup of gross longs, which is the ideal scenario for a healthy bullish trend. And that is no surprise given headlines of extended production cuts and hopes that the latest round of China’s stimulus will revive the weaker economy.

The daily chart shows a strong rally from the June lows, although the rally has paused just beneath the YTD (year to date) high of 85.53. Given the level’s significance, a consolidation or retracement seems plausible.

20230807wtiCI

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: COT Commodities Forex Market Sentiment EUR/USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold, AUD/USD Analysis: Asian Open – 7th August 2023
Yesterday 09:25 PM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:16 PM
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest COT articles

WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 31, 2023 02:20 AM
    Research
    GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 24, 2023 01:02 AM
      Research
      GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 03:28 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 01:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.