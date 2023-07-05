WTI Crude Oil, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 5th July 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2023 11:51 PM
45 views
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The RBA held interest rates at 4.1%, which came as a surprise to the half who expected a hike, weighed initially on AUD and sent the ASX 200 to an 8-day high
  • Yet the initial reaction was short-lived, with the Aussie quickly recouping all losses and trading higher as came around to the hawkishness of the pause, with the statement reiterating “inflation remains too high” and “some further tightening of monetary policy may be required”
  • Trading volumes should hopefully become replenished as US traders return from their independence day holiday weekend, and US economic data returns to the menu (durable goods orders, factory orders and the FOMC minutes are released overnight, ADP employment, initial claims, job layoffs and ISM services on Thursday then Nonfarm payroll on Friday)
  • European bourses retraced for a second day following Friday’s ‘soft-inflation’ rally, during quiet trade due to the US holiday
  • Later today we’ll look to see if the DAX can hold above 16k (give or take) for a potential swing-trade long
  • Gold rose for a fourth day, although gains were on the cautious side and likely require softer US employment data to help extends its rally above $1950
  • A bullish inside formed on WTI crude oil, but due to bearish positioning of large speculators we’re seeking to fade into rallies around potential resistance levels
  • A weak set of China PMIs could help with a bearish oil bias today

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian manufacturing and construction index, services PMI
  • 10:30 – Japan’s services PMI
  • 11:30 – Australia retail sales (revised)
  • 11:145 – China services and composite PMI (Caixin)

 

20230705moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rose for a third day to an 8-day high
  • 7300 resistance is within a typical day’s trading range (and likely target today)
  • Although with prices rising into resistance with below-average volume, the rally lacks some conviction from bulls
  • Intraday support includes 7264, 7241, 7232
  • Intraday resistance includes 7285, 7300, 7320

 

20230705asxglanceCI

20230705asxfutures

 

 

WTI crude 1-hour chart:

We noted in a report yesterday’s European Open report that WTI is likely to remain range-bound given large speculators and managed funds continue to add to their short exposure whilst OPEC support prices. Whilst this could take weeks to play out, the daily chat has produced three lower highs – all with one or two-bar reversal patterns on the daily chart. Yesterday’s rally was on relatively low volumes and stopped below Monday’s high (which formed a bearish hammer on the daily chart and double top on the 1hour chart). A lower high has since formed on the 1-hour chart and momentum is trying to turn lower, hence our bearish bias for the day. The bias remains bearish below 71.50 with an open downside target to just above $70. (Which means $70 is a likely support area, but we’re open to a higher target with lower levels of volatility).

20230705wtiCI

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Trade Ideas Asian Open WTI

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Yesterday 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:55 PM
ATR indicator: What is the average true range in trading?
Yesterday 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:54 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 14, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.