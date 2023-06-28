WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Oil defies USD strength despite hawkish Fed comments

Market summary

was the weakest major as Australia’s inflation data for June came in much softer than expected, pushing the Aussie to a 17-day low during its worst day in three month Weighted CPI falling to 5.6% y/y, seasonally adjusted was down to 5.8% y/y (6.1% forecast, 6.8% prior) and 0% m/m

The ASX 200 rose to just shy 7200 on hopes that the RBA may pause in July

rose to just shy 7200 on hopes that the RBA may pause in July Some economists still expect another 25bo hike, even though cash rate futures favour a 84% probability of a pause

Australian retail sales warrants a look to see if consumer spending has dipped enough to further back up a pause in July

WTI crude oil rallied from its range lows around $67 and looks set to retest $70 following as the draw on US stockpiles was much higher than expected, for a second week

crude oil rallied from its range lows around $67 and looks set to retest $70 following as the draw on US stockpiles was much higher than expected, for a second week Gold fell to a 15-month low but we suspect prices could hold above 1900 (over the near-term at least) looking at futures volumes

Events in focus (AEDT):

09:30 – Japan’s retail sales, foreign investment

11:00 – Australian retail sales, New Zealand’s business confidence

18:00 – German state CPI (which can provide a lead on eurozone CPI due later this week)

19:00 – Eurozone sentiment index, consumer price expectations, selling expectations

22:30 – US Q1 GDP (final read)

ASX 200 at a glance:

89% of ASX 200 stocks advanced yesterday

All 11 sectors rallied, led by consumer discretionary and real estate

Wall Street and SPI futures point to a flat open

Intraday Resistance: 7215, 7250, 7287, 7300

Intraday support: 7182, 7150, 7172

WTI crude oil 1-hour chart:

Price action remains choppy and erratic on the daily chart of WTI crude oil, yet a clear range is being carved out between $67 - $72-73 which could provide opportunities for intraday traders. The fact oil rallied yesterday despite the stronger US dollar is a further testament to oil’s strength, and today is about whether it can continue higher above $70 into the top half of that range.

Strong volumes formed as prices rallied from the cycle lows, suggesting strong support resides above $68. Low volatility pullbacks towards the $69, $68.50 and $68.22 areas could tempt bullish swing traders to the table with an initial target around $70. A break above which brings $70.84-$74.00 resistance zone and the $72 handle into focus.

-- Written by Matt Simpson

