WTI Crude Futures Downside Pressure Mounting

WTI Crude Futures (Dec) has dropped more than 3% so far in October, after plunging 5.6% last month...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2020 10:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Futures: Downside Pressure Mounting

WTI Crude Futures (Dec) has dropped more than 3% so far in October, after plunging 5.6% last month. 

The return of supply has piled pressure on oil prices, as oil field services company Baker Hughes' data showed that U.S. rotary rig count has increased to 287 as of October 23, since marking a historical low of 244 in mid-August.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was dampened by the stall in talks over a new U.S. stimulus package, and investors were also concerned with the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe.

From a technical point of view, WTI Crude Futures' (Dec) pressure is mounting as shown on the daily chart. Previously, it has broken below a bearish rising wedge pattern and is now forming a rounding top pattern. The level at $41.90 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $35.70 and $33.55 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: WTI Commodities Crude Oil US

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
Today 08:38 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
Today 07:35 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
Today 06:01 PM
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
Today 05:58 PM
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
Today 05:58 PM
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
Today 05:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
    Research
    Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
      Oil_rig
      WTI crude oil is down, but not out
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 5, 2025 11:02 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 3, 2025 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.