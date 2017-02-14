Will hawkish Yellen finally knock down the Aussie

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger: US stocks hit new record high levels despite the Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounding rather hawkish in her […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 14, 2017 6:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger: US stocks hit new record high levels despite the Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounding rather hawkish in her testimony to the Senate Banking Committee today. As you would expect, the dollar strengthened across the board. The USD/JPY jumped well north of 114.00 while EUR/USD slumped below 1.06 and buck-denominated gold and copper both turned negative. However, the GBP/USD, which was already lower because of the slightly weaker-than-expected UK inflation figures, didn’t move much further lower, though it was trading near the day’s low at the time of this writing.

Yellen said that waiting too long to remove accommodation would be “unwise” because the FOMC may be forced to eventually tighten monetary policy more rapidly, which could risk disrupt financial markets and push the economy into recession. She added that the FOMC will continue to hike rates as long as the economy “continues to show signs of strengthening” and that all meetings are live. Her comments suggests that the Fed will hike interest rates more frequently than expected – perhaps three times this year rather two that was previously expected.

The latest US consumer price inflation and retail sales data will be released tomorrow. If these figures show “signs of strengthening” then this will further boost the prospects of an earlier-than-expected rate hike and potentially cause the dollar to rise further.

AUD/USD could be the next domino to fall

Up until now, the Aussie has been very resilient against the US dollar. Yellen’s comments caused it to turn lower on the day. As a result, it has once again failed to break through the lower end of 0.7690-0.7745 resistance range where it had struggled previously as well. However so far, it hasn’t reached the key 0.7600/10 support area. While above here, the bias remains bullish. But if and when this level breaks we could then see the unwinding of the long positions that have been accumulated since the end of last year when the Aussie started to ascend.  As a result, the AUD/USD could fall back to the next support around the 0.7500/20 area before deciding on its next move, which could very well be to the downside.

17.02.14 AUDUSD

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.