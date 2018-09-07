Why the dollar rallied and US equites fell post NFP

Markets were both sides of the Atlantic traded lower as trade tariff jitters and concerns over the Fed rising interest rates weighed on equities.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 7, 2018 11:43 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The highly anticipated non-farm payrolls showed that 201,000 jobs were created in the US in August. This is slightly better than the 191,000 that had been forecast. The rate of unemployment remained steady at 3.9% an 18-year low. However, it didn’t tick down to 3.8% as analysts had anticipated, yet this didn’t bother investors as the wages aspect of the report hogged the spotlight. 

As with recent non-farm payroll reports, wage growth is closely watched. Today’s data shows that wage growth jumped 0.4% month on month in August and 2.9% year on year. Up from 0.3% and 2.7% year on year in July. 

This could finally be the turning point ending the wage mystery of the labour market; tightening but not translating through to higher wage growth, suggesting that there was further slack in the market. Today’s figures suggest that the labour market has now tightened sufficiently for wages to started growing at a stronger pace.

 Given wages are a leading indicator for inflation, the expectation is for inflation to pick up and the Fed to potentially steepen its path of tightening. 

Obviously one strong reading should be taken with a pinch of salt and dollar traders will be chomping at the bit to see if this level of wage growth can be sustained for a second month.

The dollar unsurprisingly charged northwards following the release, however the US equity market wasn’t as pleased with the results, as the potential for higher interest rates means higher borrowing costs for businesses. 

This added to the already negative sentiment in the market on the back of trade jitters.

FTSE dragged down by the miners

The FTSE was under pressure for a fourth straight session, dropping over 1% before recovering slightly towards the close. 

Weaker miners fearing trade wars, a stronger pound - thanks to encouraging Brexit comments from Michel Barnier - and weak retailers, following disappointing store sales data from BDO pulled the FTSE to a low of 7227. 

The BDO report showed that shops suffered the worst August in 3 years with store sales dropping for the 7th straight month, amid a challenging environment for consumers. 

Meanwhile miners traced metal prices lower as investors awaited news from the White House over more tariffs. 


Related tags: Dollar Shares market Sterling Fed Barnier Trump US UK 100 USD UK Commodities Forex Inflation Brexit Week ahead Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.