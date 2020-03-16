Why Markets Are Still Falling Despite Feds Action

Markets plummet despite Fed throwing kitchen sink at the problem

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 16, 2020 5:10 AM
federal reserve stamp
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE and European markets are following Asian markets overnight and tanking lower. Risk aversion is back with a bang, even after the Federal Reserve threw the kitchen sink at shielding the US economy from coronavirus.


On Sunday evening, the Federal Reserve made another emergency rate cut. This time slashing rates by 100 basis points bringing interest rates to 0-25%. The Federal Reserve also pledged to restart QE, purchasing $700 billion in treasuries. The Fed also cut reserve requirements for banks to 0%.

These moves will go some way to easing potential blockages in the system. However, the markets are still plunging this morning. This is because the market does not consider that the moves by the Fed and other central banks across the globe will sufficiently compensate for the economic hit that is coming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Central banks action not enough
More countries are closing their borders, more people ae in lock down or isolation or quarantine and businesses are grinding to a halt.  The supply shock demand shock will be unprecedented and airlines are already warning that they may not survive this crisis. Central banks across the globe have thrown what they can at the problem. However, the markets don’t consider it to be enough. Policymakers now need to step in to pick up and show that they are able to not only prop up the global economy but also stop the pandemic. G7 and G20 policy responses will now be in focus.

Fear in the driving seat
Fear is driving the markets. We have seen that policy moves so far have done little to stem this fear. The markets are unlikely to start showing signs of recovery until there is an improved prognosis surrounding coronavirus or until data out of China starts improving. This is likely to be a long way off yet given the dire Chinese data overnight. Chinese industrial production output fell to its lowest level on record in the first two months of this year after coronavirus brought the world’s second largest economy to a halt.

FTSE levels to watch
FTSE is trading 6.4% lower at 5020 after having rebounded off the low of 4841. The chart remains strongly bearish with the FTSE trading below 50, 100 and 200 sma.
Immediate support can be seen at 4841 (today’s low), 4795 (low July’10 and Aug’11). 4650 also offers support from resistance turned support in 2009.
On the upside resistance can be seen at 5220 (support turned resistance May’12) and today’s high at 5320, prior to 5650. 


Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.