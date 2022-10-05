Wetherspoons FY22 earnings preview: Where next for the Wetherspoons share price?

Wetherspoons stock is rebounding from a 10-year low as the hospitality industry fights against rising inflation, energy prices and alcohol taxes. Read on to learn more about Wetherspoons ahead of its FY22 earnings.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
October 5, 2022 11:00 AM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Wetherspoons stock is rebounding from a 10-year low as the hospitality industry fights against rising inflation, energy prices and alcohol taxes. Read on to learn more about Wetherspoons ahead of its FY22 earnings.

 

When will Wetherspoons release FY earnings?

Wetherspoons will release full year earnings on the morning of Friday October 7.

 

Wetherspoons FY earnings consensus

Wetherspoons is forecast to double its revenue for the year to £1.69 billion from £777.26 million for FY 21, with like-for-like sales expected to jump 86.7%.

The adjusted post-tax loss (post-IFRS 16) is forecast to narrow to £19.2 million from the £167.2 million booked 12 months before.

 

Wetherspoons Q4 earnings preview

Wetherspoons was originally expected to have a ‘break-even’ outcome for profits in the current financial year, which is what created expectations of growing revenue and narrowing losses.

But since then, Wetherspoons announced in its last pre-close trading update that like-for-like sales for the first 11 weeks of Q4 were 0.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels and has said it will report a £30 million loss this year.

While forecasts remain positive, with markets still believing they’ll beat this with a slightly smaller loss of £19.2 million, Wetherspoons shares have fallen over 57% since the start of the year and are currently rebounding from their lowest level in over a decade.

All this has created an interesting story for Wetherspoons as it heads toward its earnings: expectations of rising revenue alongside growing losses.

While a boom in pub sales was expected when lockdowns and restrictions ended, the recovery for the industry has been slower and more laborious than was anticipated, according to the company.

"Many people now work from home, rather than from offices, which has had a significant impact on transport and hospitality businesses, among other examples.”

Wetherspoon’s real estate is very high street focused, which means they’ve been struggling to draw in consumers since the pandemic. The pub chain has now started the process of selling 32 pubs across the UK. The group called it a ‘commercial decision’ amid the rising cost of staff wages and the large amount of repairs needed due to inaction over lockdown. Repair costs alone are expected to cost the company around £99 million in FY22 compared to £76.9 million before the pandemic.

Another point worth considering is that Wetherspoon’s business model is volume based – bringing in a greater number of lower-income customers who want to pay less for its discounted offerings.

As inflation rises, this could mean more people skew toward Wetherspoons to save money, or it could mean Wetherspoons is more vulnerable – even just a small price rise could deter its more budget-orientated customers.

Earlier this year the company reported that its operating margin was just 0.2%, compared to 8.2% in 2020. Inflation could squeeze these margins further.

 

UK cost-of-living crisis hits pubs: closure rates have doubled from 2021

It’s not just Wetherspoons though. The cost-of-living crisis has created a slump in earnings for pubs and restaurants across the UK. The number of pubs closing due to the uncertainty doubled in the first half of 2022 compared to the last six months of 2021 – from 254 closures to 485, which is nearly 19 pubs per week. 

There are fundamentally two reasons for this: rising energy prices and the rising price of alcohol.

Businesses have now been given an emergency package of support from the government that could help reduce the cost of energy over the winter. But many have argued this doesn’t go far enough, looking for temporary VAT and business rate cuts to sustain business viability in the sector.

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs last week that alcohol duty rates wouldn’t rise in line with inflation, but pub operators warned that this would just be a bandage over the bullet hole for the hospitability business.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said the decision “doesn’t deliver meaningful support to many of the thousands of hospitality businesses which are struggling to identify how they will get through the next six months.”

 

Where next for Wetherspoons stock?

Wetherspoons has rebounded since hitting 388.4p last week, marking its lowest level in over a decade. That pushed the RSI deep into oversold territory and has attracted buyers back into the market.

Although there are signs that the stock is gaining momentum as it recovers from those lows, the downward channel that can be traced back to May 2021 remains firmly in play. Notably, the channel has narrowed in the last six months as the mid-line has emerged as a rough level of support. We could see the stock climb back toward the 50-day moving average before it becomes more difficult to find higher ground as this has acted as a tentative ceiling since February. A break above 550p, which marked the peak of the last move higher, may install confidence that the downtrend can be broken. From there, the 100-day moving average comes back into play.

On the downside, the decade-low must hold as a firm floor to avoid opening the door to the 2011-low of 380p and then the 2012-low of 368p.

Notably, trading volumes have exploded today – with almost 4 million shares trading hands compared to below 680,000 per day over the previous four sessions, which means today could provide a strong signal about which direction is gaining momentum.

Wetherspoons stock price FY 22 earnings

 

How to trade the Wetherspoons share price

You can trade Wetherspoons shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Wetherspoons’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: UK stocks Earnings season Trade Ideas Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK stocks articles

A guide to AIM stocks: everything you should know about AIM
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
October 11, 2023 02:55 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    FTSE 100 forecast: Inflation cooldown hits sterling and lifts stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 20, 2023 06:59 AM
      channel_01
      FTSE 100 forecast: How will earnings impact the Kingfisher share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 18, 2023 10:03 AM
        Molten metal
        How to buy or sell silver mining stocks
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.