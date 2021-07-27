Where next for Amazon shares ahead of its quarterly results

Amazon is expected to deliver strong growth thanks to Prime Day sales event being brought forward, anticipated growth in its subscription business and growing demand for AWS. We explain the key figures to look out for and consider how Amazon shares could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 27, 2021 5:45 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Amazon Q2 Earnings Preview | Amazon Share Price | Amazon Shares | AMZN

When are the Amazon Q2 earnings?

Amazon will release second quarter results after the markets close on Thursday July 29.

Amazon Q2 earnings: what to expect from the results

Amazon’s guidance issued at the end of the first quarter shows the company is aiming to grow quarterly net sales by 24% to 30% year-on-year to between $110.0 billion and $116.0 billion and for operating income to come in between $4.5 billion and $8.0 billion compared to the $5.8 billion booked the year before.

Analysts are expecting Amazon to hit the top-end of its guidance, anticipating quarterly net sales of $115.14 billion and operating income of $7.7 billion. Building on that, Wall Street expects net income per share to rise to $12.32 per diluted share from $10.30 the year before.

Prime Day, its major annual sales event that is usually held in the third quarter but was brought forward and held on June 21 and 22 this year, will be a major contributor towards its financial targets in the quarter. Globally, over 250 million items were purchased in total by Prime members, more than any previous year. We already know it was the biggest Prime Day event ever for its third-party sellers and that growth for other businesses outpaced that of Amazon’s own retail business. Still, Amazon said its Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote were the two best-selling products across its platform, which should also help boost the number of people buying-into its subscription ecosystem.

The Prime subscription business is important for Amazon as it boasts a higher-margin compared to its core ecommerce operation. Streaming hours were up 70% in the first quarter and Amazon has stepped up investment in content for its streaming service, and investors will be hoping the launch of new titles such as The Tomorrow War helped attract new users during the quarter.

Amazon Web Services, its cloud-computing business that is the single-biggest driver to the bottom-line, is also expected to deliver strong growth after beating expectations in the last quarter and reporting a growing backlog of work. Bloomberg estimates AWS could deliver constant-currency revenue growth of over 30% as businesses continue to ramp-up their IT spending and sectors such as travel and hospitality reopen.

Amazon shares may have hit fresh all-time highs earlier this month, but brokers remain bullish that the stock can go on to find higher ground. The 53 brokers covering the stock have an average Buy rating on Amazon and a target price of $4264.77 – some 15% higher than the current share price.

Where next for the Amazon share price?

Since the first day of Q3 2020, Amazon’s stock price has had been trading in a well-defined range between 2871 and 3554, as it waited for the 200 Day Moving Average to catch up. One year later (on July 6 to be exact), price gapped higher and out of the range to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the highs from September 2, 2020 to the lows of September 21, 2020.  

On July 13 price put in a new all-time high of 3773.08 before falling back to test support at the previous highs of 3553.  Notice the RSI was in overbought territory when price pulled back.  Resistance above is at the July 6 highs of 3773.08 and the 1.618% Fibonacci extension at 3,976.09. Support is at the July 19 lows of 3,499.16 and an upward sloping trendline that acted as both support and resistance while in the range, near 3437.    

How to trade Amazon shares

You can trade Amazon shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Amazon’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
February 9, 2024 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
February 9, 2024 04:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

downtrend chart
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
By:
David Scutt
February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
      china_03
      China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2024 02:57 AM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 1, 2024 04:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.