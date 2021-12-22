What’s in store for EUR/USD into yearend?

EUR/USD posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

December 22, 2021 4:32 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade.  EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year.  Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year?  These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty!  However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets.  If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade.  Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.

What is market liquidity?

EUR/USD has been moving in a downward sloping channel since reaching May 26th.  However, the pair posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of March 2020 to the high of January 2021, at 1.1292.  However, since bouncing back into the channel, EUR/USD has been moving sideways between 1.1222 and 1.1383.

20211222 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle.  This makes sense given the quiet nature of trading at this time of year.  However, if there is a burst of volatility higher or lower, below are some important levels to watch for price to pause or reverse:

Resistance

  • 1.1383/1.1395: This level horizontal resistance from the top of the triangle and the 50% retracement from the highs of November 9th to the lows of November 24th.
  • 1.1420: 50 Day Moving Average (see daily)
  • 1.1446: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe
  • *1.1490/1.1500:Strong long-term resistance and psychological round number resistance (See daily)

Support

  • 1.1182: November 24th lows
  • *1.1145: long-term horizontal support dating back to March 2020 (see daily)
  • *1.1020: long-term horizontal support dating back to May 2020 (see daily)
20211222 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

When trading at the end of year, best risk management practices should be to trade smaller size and have wider stops than at other times of the year.  Trading EUR/USD is no exception.  Watch for quiet price action with possible busts of volatility which could move the pair quickly to resistance or support!

Economic Calendar

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.