What mattered last week:

A volatile week for global stock markets as China allowed its currency the Yuan to fall through the key 7.00 level in response to President Trumps latest tariff increase.

The U.S. responded by labelling China a currency manipulator, before a series of lower than expected CNY fixes calmed nerves and allowed stocks to bounce into the end of the week.

The RBNZ cut rates by a larger than expected 50bp which resulted in both the NZDUSD and AUDUSD cross rate tumbling to fresh lows.

The RBA left interest rates on hold, with an easing bias which implies further rate cuts are likely in coming months.

Gold driven by safe-haven demand rallied over 4% for the week closing above U.S. $1500. The same dynamic sent the stock of negative-yielding debt to an all-time high of U.S. $13.2 trillion.

The price of iron ore fell 10% last week weighing on ASX heavyweight mining stocks BHP and Rio Tinto, which closed the week down -3.8% and -7.5% respectively.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Nab business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence and Q2 wage price index (Wednesday), labour force (Thursday).

Labour force (Thursday): The market is looking for a 15k rise in July and the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.3%. Underemployment is expected to remain high at 8.2%.

Australian June half earnings report continue this week with reports from companies including JB HiFi, Computershare, Telstra, CSL and Cochlear.

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI.

China: Retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investment, new yuan loans and total social financing (Wednesday), house price index (Thursday).

Japan: PPI (Tuesday), capacity utilisation (Thursday).

U.S.: CPI (Tuesday), retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilisation (Thursday), housing starts and building permits (Friday).

Retail sales (Thursday): Headline retail sales are expected to gain by 0.3% in July. Buoyed by firmer gasoline prices the ex-autos number should rise by 0.4%. The control measure of retail sales (ex-autos, gasoline, building materials) is expected to rise by 0.3%.

There are no Fed speakers scheduled this week.

Canada: Nothing of note.

Euro Area: EA and German ZEW economic sentiment index (Tuesday), EA and German Q2 GDP (Wednesday), EA balance of trade (Friday).

German Q2 GDP (Wednesday): The expectation is that the German economy shrunk by 0.1% in Q2 as the global slowdown impacted the countries large manufacturing sector.

UK: Labour market report (Tuesday), inflation (Wednesday), retail sales (Friday).

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: