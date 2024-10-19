Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Barclays & Lloyds

Earnings this week from Tesla, Barclays and Lloyds

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 19, 2024 3:00 AM
stocks_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Tesla Q3 earnings preview

Tesla is due to report Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, just weeks after its disappointing Robotaxi unveiling event, which lowered the share price.

Quarterly revenue is expected to rise to $25.41 billion, up from $23.35 billion in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, EPS is expected to ease to $0.48 cents, down from $0.53 cents in Q3 2023.

Tesla's third-quarter deliveries rose by 6% but still missed expectations, dampening hopes of a robust rebound. Tesla delivered 462,890 vehicles globally in the three months to September, Wall Street expectations of 463000.

The earnings also come following the Robotaxi event, which saw the Tesla share price drop 8% as Tesla showcased its Cyber cab and a larger-capacity Donovan. The stock dropped amid a lack of details, and questions remain unanswered.

How to trade Tesla earnings?

On the weekly chart, Tesla rose above the falling trendline dating back to 2021 before running into resistance around 270, creating a possible double-top pattern. The price has broken below the 200 SMA.

205 is key support on the downside. Sellers will look to take out the 100 SMA and falling trendline. Below 184, the August low comes into play ahead of 138.

Buyers will need to rise above the 200 SMA at 238 to extend the recovery towards 270.

tesla

Barclays Q3 results

Barclays Bank is due to report earnings on 24 October before the market opens. Results come after a solid reporting season for U.S. investment banks, which is expected to positively impact investment banking-focused European stocks such as Barclays.

US big banks saw a strong performance in both equities and investment banking divisions, which is expected to be replicated in Barclays. European investment banks are expected to perform better than US peers within fixed-income, currencies, and commodity units.

The results also come in the wake of the BoE rate cut. The move is expected to help boost the mortgage market, making mortgages more affordable. Although we are only one rate cut in, the changes may not be large, so guidance will be essential.

The market will keep a close eye on bad loan provisions for further clues into the health of the economy. However, with more rate cuts coming, growth showing resilience, and an improving investment banking division, the earnings could support the strong rally in the share price that we’ve seen this year.

How to trade Barclays results?

Barclays has traded in a rising channel since February, forming a series of higher highs and lower lows. Buyers will look to push towards 250p and 265p, the upper band of the rising channel. On the downside, support can be seen at 220p, the October low. A break below here breaks the price out of the rising channel and creates a lower low.

barclays

Lloyds Q3 results

Lloyds, the UK's largest lender, will release its Q3 results on Wednesday, October 23rd, ahead of the market opening. The share price is 29% higher this year, outperforming the broader market.

The group delivered solid first-half results, with lower-than-expected bad loan provisions and pre-tax profits ahead of forecast despite booking a 14% decline.

After the BoE cut interest rates in August and another rate cut is expected in November, the housing market is expected to start improving, which would be good news for the lender. Lower interest rates mean that mortgage demand will likely ramp up as mortgages become more affordable. Bad loan provisions could fall further as UK wage growth continues to outpace inflation.

However, interest rate income may have peaked and could start to ease as interest rates fall.

Expectations are for pre-tax profit to be £1.6 billion in Q3, down from £1.9 billion a year earlier. In Q2, the pre-tax profit was £1.7 billion, which was above the £1.6 billion generated in Q2 2023.

Lloyds is forecast to pay a dividend of over 3p a share, which it added to its declared £2 billion buyback, giving a total of £3.9 billion for 2024.

How to trade LLOY earnings

Lloyds trades within a rising channel dating back to the start of the year. The price is testing 62p, a level last seen 4.5 years ago. Buyers will need to rise above here to bring 65p into focus, a level last seen in 2008.

On the downside, support can be seen at 57p, the 100 SMSA, and the lower band of the rising channel. A break below here creates a lower low.

lloyds forecast chart

Related tags: Equities Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities Weekly Outlook articles

banks_05
Weekly equities outlook: Barclays, NatWest and BP
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 8, 2025 02:00 AM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_04
      Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 26, 2025 08:00 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, United Airlines & easyJet
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 18, 2025 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.