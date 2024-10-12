Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, Goldman Sachs & ASML

This week, we look at earnings from Netflix, Goldman Sachs, and ASML.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Saturday 3:00 AM
stocks_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Netflix Q3 earnings preview

Netflix will release its Q3 earnings report on October 17 as the share price trades at an all-time high. Expectations for the quarter are EPS of $5.16 on revenue of $9.77 billion, significantly up from EPS of $3.73 and revenue of $8.5 billion in the same period last year.

The streaming giant is expected to post stronger growth than its peers as it continues to benefit from the password crackdown and ad-tiered approach.

Netflix has invested heavily in content that has performed well with global audiences and provided Netflix the opportunity to start raising prices. The company may choose to announce price increases at a later date, but they might be touted on the 17th

subscriber numbers will also be in focus. However, this is the penultimate report where subscriber figures will be included, as Netflix has said it will scrap reporting on subscribers from 2025. Netflix has seen strong subscriber growth so far this year, with Q2 figures rising by 8.05 million worldwide to 277.65 million.

Analysts broadly bullish on the stock, with the vast majority having a buy recommendation. The stock price is currently outperforming the average target price of $721. Any negative surprise could weigh on the share price.

How to trade NTFLX earnings?

Netflix has been trending higher across the year, reaching a fresh all-time high of 736 on Friday. Buyers will look to extend gains towards 750 and new highs. Minor support can be seen at 700, with a break below here negating the near-term uptrend and opening the door to 660, the September low.

netflix chart

 Goldman Sachs Q3 earnings preview

Goldman Sachs will release earnings on October 15th as the share price attempts to break fresh record highs. Earnings come after several banks reported on Fridays to kick off earnings season, with JP Morgan and Wells Fargo beating expectations.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report EPS of $7.31 on revenue of $11.79 billion. The results come from Goldman Sachs' posted profits, which soared 150% compared to a year ago in the second quarter as its investment banking surged. CEO David Solomon said we are in the early innings of capital markets and M and a recovery, which bodes well for the investment bank's outlook.

Client activity and market volatility were decent in Q3. This, combined with the likelihood of a soft landing for the US economy, cooling inflation, and easing monetary policy, could put Goldman Sachs on track for a solid Q3.

Mergers and acquisitions in Q3 markedly improved after a subdued few years prior. Deal volume and value are all expected to provide tailwinds for the firm. Meanwhile, net interest income is not likely to have been impacted much by the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points.

 

How to trade GS earnings?

Goldman Sachs recovered firmly from its August and September lows but has failed to rise above the 510-514 resistance zone to reach fresh all-time highs. A rise above this zone opens the door to clear skies and fresh record levels. Failure to rise above this zone could see the price retest to 485, the October low, and below here, 458, the September low, comes into play.

goldman sachs chart

 

 

ASML earnings preview

ASML is set to report its latest quarterly results on October 16. ASML is a semiconductor equipment company, meaning it is an essential supplier key to making the most advanced AI chips for training large language models. In other words, without ASML’s machines, there are no AI chips.

ASML considers 2024 a transition year and doesn't expect much revenue growth as it gears up to sell its latest ultraviolet lithography machinery, EUV, the necessary technology for printing the most advanced chips. However,  ASML expects 2025 to be a big year.

Q2 net sales were €6.24 billion, down from €6.9 billion in the previous quarter. In 2023, the company's net income declined to €1.58 billion from €1.94 billion the previous year.

ASML’s technology means it's well placed to benefit from longer-term megatrends such as AI; however, some of its key customers are facing their own challenges. Investors will look for clues over next year's outlook when growth is expected to accelerate.

How to trade ASML earnings?      

ASML Rose to a record high of 1000 in early July before falling lower, forming a series of lower highs. More recently, the price has recovered from the September low of 679 and is testing resistance at the 50 SMA at 770. A rise above her exposes the 200 SMA at 835. Above here, buyers could gain traction and look back up towards record high levels.

On the downside, support can be seen at the 660 -670 zone. Below 630, the 2024 low comes into play.

ASML

Related tags: Equities Weekly Outlook Earnings US earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities Weekly Outlook articles

Forex trading
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Today 11:06 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 08:30 AM
        aus_07
        AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 01:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.