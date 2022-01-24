Weekly COT report: GBP futures on the cusp of net-long exposure

What began as a short-covering rally is now seeing increased bullish activity on the British pound futures contract.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 24, 2022 1:14 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
As of Tuesday 18th January 2022:
  • Traders reduced net-long exposure to the US by -$6.9 billion last week, according to IMM
  • Euro futures were net-long for a second consecutive week
  • Traders were net-short GBP futures by just 247 contracts, its least bearish level in 11 weeks.
  • Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure on CAD and MXN futures
20220124cotFOREci This content will only appear on City Index websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report

GBP futures:

Traders appear on the cusp of flipping to net-long exposure on British pound futures. At just 247 contracts net-short, it is the least bearish traders have been since November. And with new longs and shorts being initiated over the past 4-weeks (with longs as an increasing pace) then it is no longer exclusively a short-covering rally. With that said, GBP fell to an 8-day low on Friday so they amy still be net-short at the time of writing.

20220124cotGBPci

 

Guide to Pound sterling

 

CAD futures:

Traders flipped to net-long exposure on the Canadian dollar for the first time in 8-weeks last Tuesday. 5.5k long contracts were added and bears added -9.4k, which is a healthy sign for the bullish case. To put this into perspective, the +14.9k addition to net-long exposure is a _2 standard deviation move. However, traders drove prices below 0.80 on Friday and the weekly chart printed a small bearish hammer, so it is touch and go as to whether bulls can retain their lead this week.

20220124cotCADci

 

Read our guide on the A guide to CAD

 

MXN futures:

Large speculators flipped to net-long exposure on the Mexican peso last week for the first time since May 2021. Over the past 4-week bulls have added 45.4k contracts yet, at the same time, bears also added 35.7k contracts. This is not exactly what we want to see for a strong bullish cases as investors are mostly hedging their bets. The Peso has also risen for 7-consecutive weeks so we cannot help but wonder if that streak is about to be broken and bulls reconsider their exposure.

20220124cotMXNci

As of Tuesday 18th January 2022:

  • Large speculators trimmed net-long exposure to its least bullish level since late October
  • Net-long exposure to copper futures rose to a 10-week high
    traders increased net-long exposure by another 25.3k contracts, with 18.8k longs added and 6.5k short contracts removed

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis British Pound GBP GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 25, 2024 08:00 AM
        Currency prices
        USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 23, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.