Week Ahead New Fed Chair in focus as markets mull interest rate trajectory

The US dollar was still seeking direction while equity markets bounced back on Friday after a week of persistently volatile trading, as interest rates and Federal Reserve speculation continued to dominate headlines.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2018 3:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US dollar was still seeking direction while equity markets bounced back on Friday after a week of persistently volatile trading, as interest rates and Federal Reserve speculation continued to dominate headlines. The Fed again took center stage this past week, with Wednesday’s release of minutes from the central bank’s last FOMC meeting in late January, when interest rates were kept unchanged as expected. Markets whipsawed severely on the release of those minutes, as investors initially took the Fed’s message to be somewhat dovish – boosting stocks and pressuring the dollar – but then digested the hawkish aspects of the minutes, reversing the initial market reactions.

Fed Minutes

The minutes revealed Fed officials’ acknowledgement of rising economic growth and inflation, as well as continuing strength in the labor market. Inflation was seen as likely to reach the central bank’s 2% target over the medium-term. In addition, as a result of “upside risks” for economic growth that Fed officials forecasted due to recent tax reform legislation and other factors, economic projections initially made in December were revised higher in January.

For these reasons, Fed officials confirmed that tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates would likely be necessary and appropriate. However, the minutes continued to stress a “gradual” approach to policy tightening, and did not sound any alarm bells about surging or overheating inflation. Markets had been fearing a potentially accelerated rise in inflation after recent US wage growth and consumer price inflation data came out significantly higher than expected.

Fed Monetary Policy Report

Early on Friday, the Fed released a monetary policy report to the US Congress, which outlined the central bank’s view that "the labor market appears to be near or a little beyond full employment at present,” and that economic growth has continued to ramp up. The report reiterated the expectation that inflation is likely to rise to the Fed’s 2% target in the medium-term, but characterized wage growth as only moderate. Though there was mention of the Fed’s view that financial market valuations are high, no concerns were conveyed about recent market volatility. The report reiterated the Fed’s oft-repeated verbiage that “gradual” monetary policy changes would be appropriate.

This most recent view of the Fed’s current stance appeared to assuage markets even further, as equities continued to rise and rebound from the correction of early February as government bond yields continued to pullback from this past week’s new multi-year highs. The US dollar index, in contrast, appeared to remain in a tentative state of indecision after having risen sharply in the past week from its mid-February, three-year lows.

The Week Ahead: Focus on Jerome Powell

The week ahead features some key global economic releases, but primary focus will likely gravitate towards the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who will be testifying before Congress on monetary policy. Though the market consensus has depicted Powell as very similar to his predecessor, Janet Yellen, there are still concerns that Powell may potentially turn out to be more hawkish than Yellen. Especially within the current climate of heightened market sensitivity to the interest rate outlook, Powell’s testimony will likely be a major event for stocks, bonds, and the dollar. Powell will incorporate the noted Fed monetary policy report that was released on Friday in his testimony, but markets will be even more focused on his own take on inflation, labor, economic growth, and interest rates.

Aside from Powell’s testimony, following are some other key events and releases scheduled for the week ahead:
  • Monday, February 26th:
    • US New Home Sales
  • Tuesday, February 27th:
    • New Zealand Trade Balance
    • German Preliminary Consumer Price Index (M/M)
    • Spanish Flash Consumer Price Index (Y/Y)
    • US Durable Goods Orders and Core Durable Goods Orders (M/M)
    • US Consumer Confidence
  • Wednesday, February 28th:
    • New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence
    • China Manufacturing PMI
    • China Non-Manufacturing PMI
    • Eurozone CPI and Core CPI Flash Estimate (Y/Y)
    • US Fed Chair Jerome Powell Congressional Testimony
    • US Preliminary GDP (Q/Q)
    • US Pending Home Sales (M/M)
  • Thursday, March 1st:
    • Australia Private Capital Expenditure (Q/Q)
    • UK Manufacturing PMI
    • US Core PCE Price Index (M/M)
    • US Personal Spending (M/M)
    • US ISM Manufacturing PMI
  • Friday, March 2nd:
    • UK Construction PMI
    • Canada GDP (M/M)
Related tags: Bonds Dollar Interest rates Shares market USD Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.