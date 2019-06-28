Week Ahead G20 OPEC and NFP

The early parts of next week will be dominated by the events that will unfold over the weekend, namely the outcome of G20 meetings and trade talks between the US and Chinese Presidents. But there’s a lot more than just that.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 28, 2019 7:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The early parts of next week will be dominated by the events that will unfold over the weekend, namely the outcome of G20 meetings and trade talks between the US and Chinese Presidents. But there’s a lot more than just that. We have several market-moving data to look forward to, not least the latest global PMIs and US nonfarm payrolls report for June, while the OPEC will also be making a decision on crude oil output.

G20 summit kicks off

The G20 summit has officially got underway and US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding their nation’s ongoing trade dispute. Ahead of the talks, Trump has already indicated that a trade deal with China was possible this weekend. However, Trump also warned that he’s prepared to impose tariffs on most remaining Chinese imports if they don’t agree. So, it looks like the outcome of the meetings will likely be a binary one. If they make progress, then a delay in raising tariffs or cancelling some of the previously announced-levies are likely, and talks could resume between the two nations in July. However, if trade talks falter, it will be plan B: more tariffs on Chinese goods. Ahead of the meetings, sentiment is cautiously optimistic with European markets slightly higher but overall remain in consolidation mode.

Crude oil investors eye G20 and OPEC

Another topic that will likely take centre stage will be Iran and the economic sanctions imposed on it by the US. Global leaders are likely to call for de-escalation of the tensions following recent events which pushed Iran and the US on the brink of a military confrontation. Tehran may be warned not to increase its uranium enrichment else the historic nuclear accord could be torn apart. The deal already looks fragile after the US pulled out, which in turn led to warnings by Iran that it would breach its conditions.

So, oil prices could be impacted as well as equity and FX markets, not only from the supply side of the equation, but demand, too. A trade breakthrough will boost the oil demand outlook from the world’s second largest economy, while de-escalation in US-Iran tensions would ease supply-side concerns.

After reacting to the outcome of the G20 summit on Sunday night/early Monday, oil traders’ focus will immediately turn to the OPEC meeting, which will start on Monday. Then a meeting between the cartel and allies including Russia will take place on Tuesday. The discussions will all be about the extension of production cuts to keep prices supported. According to Iraq’s oil minister, the OPEC is expected to keep the existing deal in place but will discuss an even bigger reduction in oil production.

Global macro concerns could ease if incoming data improves

Investors will also be watching the latest macro pointers amid recent concerns over a global economic slowdown. Following last month’s much smaller-than-expected rise in jobs growth, serious question marks may be raised if we see another poor showing from the US jobs sector. We will also have the latest PMI data from important economic regions, including the US and China, to provide us with fresh clues about the health of the economy.

Next week’s key macro data highlights:

  • Monday – Official and Caixin Chinese manufacturing PMIs; UK manufacturing PMI; US ISM manufacturing PMI and start of OPEC meeting.

These PMIs should give as an early indication about the health of the global economy in June, which could have implications for a wide range of markets, if we see big surprises in either direction.

  • Tuesday – RBA and OPEC+ meetings.

A decision on oil output is expected to be announced late in the day on Tuesday from the OPEC and allies including Russia (OPEC+). Having just cut interest rates by 25 basis points in early June, the Reserve Bank of Australia is highly unlikely to loosen its policy further at this meeting, although it could provide signals for future cuts.

  • Wednesday – Aussie building approvals; UK services PMI; US ADP private sector payrolls report and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

While Monday would be all about manufacturing, Wednesday is about services, the most dominant sector in the UK and US economies. As far as the US version is concerned, traders will be eyeing the employment component of the ISM report for clues about job creation in June, ahead of the official non-farm payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. The ADP is another leading pre-NFP indicator that will be scrutinised by market participants.  

  • Thursday – Aussie retail sales.

Thursday could be a quiet day with Australian retail sales being the only major piece of news on the day, with US investors out celebrating 4th July.

  • Friday US non-farm payrolls report and wages data, and Canadian employment.

We will be preparing a non-farm payrolls preview closer to the time, but make no mistake about it: Friday should be a highly volatile day in the markets, with USD/CAD traders being extremely busy due to the simultaneous publication of jobs data from both North American nations. 

Finally, a reminder that Canadian banks will be closed Monday 1st July in observance of Canada Day, while, as mentioned, US investors will be celebrating Independence Day on Thursday 4th July.
Related tags: Crude Oil Forex

Latest market news

View more
Iron ore keeps finding buyers despite ballooning Chinese port inventories
Today 02:31 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Sucked down the gurgler as US bond auctions flop
Yesterday 11:55 PM
USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
Yesterday 10:59 PM
S&P 500 outlook is starting to turn slightly negative
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Silver Outlook: Financial Asset Meets Green Agendas
Yesterday 12:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Outlook: Demand Potential vs OPEC Supply Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 28, 2024 02:19 PM
    Quarry and various stones
    Crude oil, copper bounce as commodity rally resumes before US inflation report
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 27, 2024 11:38 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 23, 2024 07:59 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 23, 2024 05:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.