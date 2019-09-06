Week Ahead Draghis last ECB meeting and US inflation

Next week’s main macro event is probably going to be Mario Draghi’s last policy meeting as the ECB President. Will he go out with a bang?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2019 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Next week’s main macro event is probably going to be Mario Draghi’s last policy meeting as the ECB President. Will he go out with a bang? In addition, we have inflation figures from the US and — not that they would matter much as far as market reaction is concerned — some key economic pointers from the UK. Here are the data highlights for next week:

Monday:

  • German trade figures and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index
  • UK GDP, manufacturing production and construction output (all monthly figures)

Tuesday:

  • UK average earnings index
  • US housing market data (housing starts and building permits)

Wednesday:

  • US core PPI

Thursday:

  • Chinese trade figures
  • ECB rate decision and press conference
  • US CPI

Friday

  • US retail sales

ECB unlikely to re-launch QE - for now anyway

The euro will clearly be in focus next week with the European Central Bank meeting on tap for Thursday. Significantly, it will be Mario Draghi’s last meeting as the head of the central bank, before Christine Lagarde takes over. There has been some suggestions that the Italian will go out with a bang and announce more quantitative easing to stimulate the flagging Eurozone economy - not least Germany, where incoming data has been truly shocking. However, with interest rates already at zero and having only recently ended their QE programme, some would argue that the best course of action would be to take no action at all, even if — as Mr Draghi put it in July — the economic outlook is “getting worse and worse.” Indeed, there could be an element of hawkish surprise at this meeting. Several ECB officials have spoken against QE, including Jens Weidmann, Klaas Knot, and Madis Muller in recent days. With this much opposition, Mario Draghi will probably not want to create a mess for his successor to clean up.

US inflation last significant data before Fed meeting

Meanwhile, with the latest employment figures disappointing expectations following a very poor manufacturing PMI earlier in the week, this has further cemented speculation over a rate cut by the Fed later this month. Ahead of the September 18 meeting, we will have two more key data releases next week which the Fed might take into account when deciding on interest rates: Consumer Price Index (Thursday) and Retail Sales (Friday). Unless CPI is shockingly weak, it is safe to assume the Fed will only cut rates by 25 basis points rather than 50. We doubt that retail sales will change that view either. Still, it could trigger some movement in the FX and stock markets. After a strong 0.7% m/m increase in spending last month, traders will be watching for any signs of a slowdown, especially after last month’s tariff escalations.


Related tags: Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.