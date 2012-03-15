Wednesday ended down 10 points for the FTSE after five successive days of gains 8211 the longest win

Fiona Cincotta
Senior Market Analyst
March 15, 2012
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

  • Wednesday ended down 10 points for the FTSE after five successive days of gains – the longest winning streak since last summer.
  • Today the FTSE flat at 5943 as investors await jobless data from the US.
  • Fitch credit ratings agency has delivered an unpleasant message that the UK is marginally odds on to lose its AAA rating. This is not good news for the Chancellor prior to the Budget.
  • BP is the top faller on the day today amidst news of alleged serious corruption and bribery at its tanker chartering division.
  • There is no domestic economic data due for release today.
  • In the US, February producer prices will be released at 12:30pm GMT, followed by US weekly jobless claim data at 2pm GMT. Also keep an eye out for the March Philly Fed survey.

