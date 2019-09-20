Weaker Data this Week may Help BOC with Decision

With the recent data, lower rates may be ahead for Canada.

September 20, 2019 1:19 PM

Weaker Data this Week may Help BOC with Decision

On Wednesday this week, Canada released its inflation data for the month of August.   Although the MoM data was inline with expectations at -0.1%, the YoY headline number came in at 1.9% vs 2.0% expected.  In addition, the Core Inflation Rate (YoY) came in at 1.9% vs 2.2% expected!  Today, retail sales data was released for July.  MoM the headline number was weaker at 0.4% vs 0.6% expected.  However, even more concerning, is that the Retail Sales Ex-Auto MoM for July came in at -0.1% vs 0.3% expected.  It is worth nothing that June’s number was revised from 0.9% down to 0.5%, which could account for today’s big miss, however that just means that the data was slowing even earlier the July!

In the Bank of Canada’s statement from their September 4th meeting,  Central Bank Governor Stephen Poloz stated that “the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate”.  Note that at this meeting the Bank did not present their projections for inflation and growth.  However, the projections will be presented at the October 30th meeting (these projections are done four times a year). At the September 4th meeting, the BOC left rates unchanged at 1.75% as expected. 

October 30th is still a long way off, and we will see CPI data and Retail Sales data again during October.  The Bank also must now grapple with how to handle the effect volatile oil prices may play into their decision, as well as the possible vote on the USMCA.   But one must begin to consider that with the recent data, lower rates may be ahead for Canada.

USD/CAD is currently coiling in a long-term triangle extending all the way back to the beginning of 2016, as seen on a weekly time frame.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD traded lower off the shooting star on September 3rd and has held the 61.8% retracement from the July 13th low to the September 3rd high.  The pair is currently trading below horizontal support from the low on September 2nd at 1.3270.  The more important areas to watch are the trendlines of the previously mentioned long-term triangle, which are 1.3500 resistance and 1.3100 support.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com


Related tags: Crude Oil Dollar Interest rates Retail Sales USD Forex CPI Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.