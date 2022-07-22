Wall Street looks past weak economic data, PMI’s up next

More economic data points to further weakness for the US economy, it hasn’t prevented key stock market indices enjoying a countertrend bounce.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 22, 2022 9:29 AM
Market chart showing uptrend
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Employment in the US is arguably the last shoe to drop before the Fed are likely to concede the economy is not as robust as it is touting. Afterall, the economy continues to add around 370k jobs each month according to the NFP report (Nonfarm payroll), even if this is around 50% lower from its post-pandemic highs. But I continue to argue that NFP is a lagging indicator, and other metrics are pointing towards a weaker NFP report in the coming months.

 

Jobless claims are on the rise

Initial jobless claims rose to a quarter of a million last week for the first time since November 2021. It’s the third consecutive weekly rise (or 4 out of 5) and has risen at a faster pace. We also note that the employment component of the Philadelphia Business Activity Index fell to its lowest level since May 2021. And as mentioned in the previous report, job openings appear to have topped and layoffs are on the rise.

20220722joblessclaimsCI

 

Regional PMI’s soft ahead of National PMI’s

for the Philly Fed index, it also points to further weakness in general with the Business Activity index and new orders falling to a new post-pandemic low. But perhaps more worryingly, the outlook has fallen to it most dire level since 1979. Take a look at our twitter thread for a closer look at some of these charts, but overall the picture is grim ahead of today’s national PMI data.

But on a positive sidenote, prices paid have fallen to their lowest level since January 2021, which is yet another metric which points to softer inflation.

20220722philyfedCI

 

 

US indices look set to extend their countertrend rally

Shares markets are currently enjoying a countertrend rally, partly thanks to stronger earnings, weaker data (which anticipates fewer Fed hikes) and – let’s face it – every downtrend needs a retracement. And that leaves potential longs looking more appealing over the near-term for the Dow Jones and S&P 500.

The Dow formed a higher low last week, and since broken above a bearish trendline. Wednesday’s strong bullish candle closed above the monthly pivot and previous swing high, and yesterday formed a small bullish engulfing candle, and its low respected a prior high as support. So perhaps we’ll see this move to the 33,000 resistance zone, for which our bias remains bullish above the monthly pivot point – or yesterday’s low could be used for tighter risk management.

20220722djiCI

 

The S&P 500 made easy work of the bearish trendline mentioned earlier this week – and moved promptly to the bear’s next line of defence at 4,000. Given it closed at the high of the day of a bullish engulfing candle, just below 4,000 – with Dow also looking bullish – odds now favour a breakout here too.

20220722spxCI

 

  

 

Related analysis:

Early signs of (dis)inflation continue to appear

The NFP report could grow in significance again

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas US 500 US 30 Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 15, 2024 04:06 PM
      GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 14, 2024 04:03 PM
        inflation_03
        US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 12, 2024 03:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.