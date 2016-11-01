Volatility is coming and stock could be at risk

The Vix has risen sharply on Tuesday and is close to its highest level since June. After supressed volatility for most of October, see figure […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2016 2:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Vix has risen sharply on Tuesday and is close to its highest level since June. After supressed volatility for most of October, see figure 1, have fears about the US Presidential election finally caught up with investors, and could US stock markets start to look vulnerable?

Bond yields triggering volatility

We think that the Vix is rising for a couple of reasons: 1, election fears, and 2, rising bond yields. The latter point could be more important in the long-term than the election risk, in our view. US 10-year Treasury yields are at their highest level since May, and the US yield curve (10-year yields minus 2-year yields), see figure 2, is at its highest rate since mid-May.

A steepening yield curve is usually the sign of a healthy economy, however, right now it is a cause for concern as economic growth in the US may not be strong enough to withstand a sharp rise in bond yields. In this environment rising bond yields may not be a sign of a positive economic outlook, and instead a sign of rising risk premiums. This is bad news for the stock market, which tends to come under pressure when bond yields rise.

The Fed could put upward pressure on bond yields

The risk is that bond yields may move even higher in the coming weeks. Right now, the market is pricing in a 75% chance of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December. Thus, if the Fed, who meets this week, signal that a rate hike next month is a done deal, then we could see further upward pressure on yields in the coming days as the market increases its bets that the Fed will hike rates before year end.

Libor increase a worry for the stock market

Stock investors are also watching the US Libor rate. US 3-month Libor has risen to its highest level since 2009 in recent days. Although Libor rates remain at historically low levels, the fact that many loans, including mortgages and corporate loans, are priced based on Libor rates, a multi-year high in Libor is likely to spook some in the stock market.

Further declines likely for US stocks

US stocks have been looking vulnerable for a while, and the S&P 500 recently fell below its 50 and 100-day moving averages. Stocks tend to fall when the Vix rises, thus we may see downward momentum start to build for US stocks in the near term. Key support lies at 2,080 – the 200-day sma. If US yields continue to rise then it could be a rocky few days for US indices and we may see a sharp sell-off as we lead into key event risks including Friday’s NFP report and next Tuesday’s US Presidential election. Get your hard hats at the ready…

Figure 1:

The Vix and the S&P 500 tend to move inversely to one another.

01_11_chart3

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Figure 2:

01_11_chart4

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Related tags: Bond Yields Risk off Risk Sentiment SPX 500 Stocks Vix

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bond Yields articles

inflation_02
US dollar, yields look set to close the gap with commodities
By:
Matt Simpson
April 28, 2024 11:57 PM
    channel_03
    USD forecast: Positioning hints at headwinds for USD, 2-year yield
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 20, 2024 02:49 AM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      MOVE index: How to measure bond market volatility
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 2, 2023 12:57 PM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 25, 2023 01:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.