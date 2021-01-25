Volatility in stocks Does that indicate a rising dollar ahead

Any catalyst that causes stocks to move lower, should cause the DXY to move higher.

January 25, 2021 3:13 PM

Volatility in stocks. Does that indicate a rising dollar ahead?

On a daily timeframe, the S&P 500 has moved to a level where it is decision time for traders.  The index is currently at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs on September 2nd, 2020 to the lows on September 24th, 2020.  In addition, price is pushing up against the trendline dating back to September 2nd.  The stock index is also near the apex of an ascending triangle. The RSI is diverging with price. Some stocks, such as BBBY and GME, have gotten the snot squeezed out of them.  Volatility was wild today, as the S&P 500 traded from 3853.25 down to 3788.50 in just under ½ hour, and by mid-afternoon, was back to positive.  

Source: Tradingview, CME, City Index

The Volatility S&P 500 Index (VIX) may be warning us of something.  As the S&P 500 continued to put in higher highs, in December 2020, the VIX began putting in a series of higher lows!  This indicates that traders are buying insurance against stocks in case of a risk-off move.

Source: Tradingview, CBOE, City Index

Does this indicate there is more volatility or even a pullback in stocks ahead?  And if so, what does that mean for the US Dollar?  

What could cause a pullback in stocks this week?

  • A more hawkish Powell
  • A higher core PCE (the Fed watches this to gauge inflation)
  • Fears of a lower economic stimulus package than the $1.9 trillion Biden proposed
  • Fears of “looking ahead” to tapering
  • Problems with vaccine rollout

Anything can be a catalyst.  As traders, we must determine what to do when, and if, stocks move lower.  If stocks move lower for one of the above reasons, it will likely mean a US Dollar move higher.

DXY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has not done much over the past month.  The index moved lower into a support zone (blue) and has been trading in that zone since.  The DXY has been oscillating around the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the lows of September 1st to the highs on September 25th.   However, by moving sideways, it did manage to move out of a descending wedge.  If stocks move lower, DXY should move higher, above recent highs at 90.95.  A complete retracement of the wedge is at 94.30, but that is a way off.  Near term horizontal resistance before this is at 91.24, 91.75 and 92.01. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

For insight on EUR/USD, see the Currency pair of the week.

GBP/USD

Another currency pair, GBP/USD, has been in a forming a possible reversal formation of its own.  The pair has been in an upward sloping chancel since mid-September 2020. On January 11th, GBP/USD began forming an ascending wedge.  However, the GBP/USD failed to close above horizontal resistance at 1.3703 and the upper trendline of the channel.  The pair is nearing the apex of the ascending wedge.   A move higher in the US Dollar would cause GBP/USD to move lower, breaking below the upward sloping trendline of the wedge and towards the target at 1.3450.  The 50 Day moving average corresponds with that level as well.  Below there is the upward sloping bottom trendline for the channel near 1.3370.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Watch for more volatility in stocks this week ahead of FOMC on Wednesday.  In addition, keep an eye on inflation data and news regarding the vaccine rollout.  Any catalyst that causes stocks to move lower, should cause the DXY to move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Stocks DXY SPX 500 FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.