﻿

Vodafone key sales called to rebound

A recovery in organic service revenues would help soothe persistent worries over India and South Africa

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2019 3:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A recovery in organic service revenues would help soothe persistent worries over India and South Africa

Overview

The notion that Vodafone had capped lingering challenges in India could be dealt a blow when it reports half-year and quarterly results on Tuesday. Still, if promising signs of a rebound in the group’s key sales prove to be accurate, the shares could extend their modest advance this year.

The key: organic service revenues

Consensus forecasts point to a rebound in the European mobile phone giant’s main sales measure, with faster-growing regions offsetting the stagnant performance of mature regions like the UK and Germany. The average estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg shows organic service revenues rising 0.2% year-on-year in the second quarter compared with a 0.2% fall in Q1.

Vodacom, Liberty contract bode well

The group’s South African subsidiary, Vodacom, released half-year earnings that improved on weaker first quarter results. Service revenue in the region rose 1.5%, helping pave the way for a recovery at group level. Vodacom added users despite a weakening economy and regulatory pressure for price cuts. In another potential boost, Vodafone’s sales outlook ought to be underpinned after Liberty Global recently switched to the mobile group from BT for wholesale services. Vodafone has reportedly avoided such deals in the past due to their low margin nature. A change of heart could pave the way for a number of likely single digit percentage contributing wholesale deals, though investors will scrutinise the terms carefully.

What’s at stake?

Increasing stability in the group’s most challenged European regions of Italy and Spain will be required to keep Vodafone on track to meet a full-year Ebitda target of €13.8bn-€14.2bn, slightly lower-to-in-line with the year before, and also to keep pre-spectrum cash flow steady around €5.4bn. A rebound of service revenues would be among the clearest signs that the group can meet these targets. The ‘rebased’ dividend and other cost measures, including disposals and the proposed carve out of its transmitter infrastructure should also remain in focus given that such plans are also aimed at reducing top-line pressure.

Vodafone Idea still worries

Favourable reads on these fronts will help offset any potential write down of Vodafone’s troubled joint venture in India. Competition there scarcely seems to have abated since the company made a €7.8bn loss after being forced to merge with rival Idea Cellular last year amid a price war. The tough market combined with steep declines of shares of jointly owned Vodafone Idea raise the risk of a €1bn write down. Vodafone CEO Nick Read has pledged to avoid pumping more cash into the venture, but with fears that the business could soon become essentially worthless, the choice may eventually be to shore-up or close-up entirely.

Stock price outlook

VOD shares have bounced from a 20% slump into the middle of the year to trade 5% higher so far in 2019. It’s best chance of extending those gains hinge on lifting organic revenues as stated above and meeting Q2 total sales expectations of €10.87bn, up just 0.1%


Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Earnings Earnings season Europe Germany Italy Spain UK

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.