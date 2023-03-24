﻿

Vincent’s View: Strong economy, weak stock market?

Vincent Deluard argues that the resilience of the economy and the tightness of the labor market is bad news for a stock market whose rich valuations rely on low rates and record margins. Earnings downgrades and missed forecasts could trigger stocks to move lower.

By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 24, 2023 12:01 PM
Vincent Deluard argues that the resilience of the economy and the tightness of the labor market is bad news for a stock market whose rich valuations rely on low rates and record margins.  Earnings downgrades and missed forecasts could trigger stocks to move lower.

Investors believed  that they could have their cake and eat it too at the start of the year, and it took only three months and two semi-decent inflation reports for investors to change their tune from  “crash landing” to “soft landing” and, eventually, “no landing”. This optimism might be ungrounded, Deluard argues.

Key points

  • Investors continue to underestimate the strength of the economy, which is growing by 8% in nominal terms
  • Consumers are not squeezed by inflation and higher rates – at least, not yet
  • Dis-inflation is slowing due wage growth in the service sector, the stabilization of rents, and higher used car prices
  • Stocks are overvalued compared to cash and TIPS, and the earnings recession should deepen
  • Company earnings forecasts are being reduced, and
  • A temporary improvement in liquidity triggered technical indicators: it will likely be a false signal

Strong economy bad for stocks

  • The US Treasury collected 8% more in taxes in2023 than in the same period in 2022, 23% more than in 2021, and an incredible 40% more than in 2019
  • The savingsrate is rebounding, and cash accumulated during the Covid lockdowns is still stimulating demand.
  • Higher rates on savings products have led to an increase in credit card balances, but delinquencies are near record lows.
  • Theconstruction sector added more than 300,000 jobs in the past twelve months despite the spike in mortgage rates, and
  • China re-opened, Europe did not freeze, and the strong dollar is no longer squeezing Latin America

Inflation is the key risk factor for financial markets

A surprise rebound of inflation is a key risk factor for financial markets, with rapid wage gains in the  service sector, robust personal consumption expenditure, and the recent increase in used car prices. 

Earnings recession is here

The earnings  recession is here, and future earnings still need to be revised lower.  Investors have happily looked at the “the glass half-full” this earnings season and they even rewarded companies which missed earnings forecasts.

  • S&P 500 index earnings shrank by 3.2% this past quarter and 6.5% ex. energy.
  • S&P 500 index earnings areexpected to shrink by another 6.7% in the first quarter and 4.4% in the second quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) expectations keep getting revised lower: analysts now expect $223 in EPS in 2023, unchanged from  last year. They started to lower their forecasts for 2024 and 2025, but the process still has a long way to go, with  expected growth of 10% and 20%, respectively. For reference, a 15 multiple on EPS of 220 leads to a target price  of 3,300 for the S&P 500, 17% below current levels.

Revenues for the five big tech platforms, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, slowed to 1.6%  this past quarter, and their earnings fell by 24%. For reference, nominal GDP rose by 7.4%. If these companies’  top lines do not grow in this environment, how can analysts expect earnings to rebound when growth slows later this  year? 

Earnings forecast chart

EPS Estimates

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX..

Cash returns beats stocks

Stocks’ expected return has increased by just 1% since the start of the bear  market, while short-term real yields have spiked by 4.4%. Cash and TIPS are competitive alternatives to stocks. 

A temporary improvement in liquidity caused by the drawdown of the Treasury  General Account and the reverse repo facility has ended: liquidity is shrinking again  due to quantitative tightening and the replenishment of the TGA. 

Technical’s bullish

Technical indicators still support the bullish case, but technical rules rarely work  during tightening cycles. Downward momentum could accelerate when the S&P 500  index breaks below its 200-day moving average, forcing trend-chasers to close their  positions at a loss.

The S&P 500 index and its 200-day moving average

SP500_March 2023

Source: Bloomberg, StoneX.

Caveat emptor. 

Analysis by Vincent Deluard, CFA, Director of Global Macro Strategy.

Contact: Vincent.deluard@StoneX.com

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.