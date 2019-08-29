Video WTI Crude recent upside momentum has eased off

- From a technical analysis perspective, the WTI Crude is still evolving within a “Descending Triangle” range configuration in place since 23 Apr 2019. Interestingly, the on-going rally has stalled right at the range resistance of 56.95 and formed a bearish “Shooting Star” reversal candlestick pattern coupled with a bearish RSI oscillator.
- These observations suggest that the recent upside momentum has started to ease off.
- Right now, If the 56.95 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, WTI may see a push down to retest 53.10 before targeting the range support of 50.70.
- On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 56.95 negates the bearish tone for another round of corrective rebound to retest 11 Jul 2019 swing high area of 60.35.
Latest market news
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Yesterday 08:45 PM
Yesterday 07:39 PM
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Crude Oil articles
Yesterday 04:30 PM
February 23, 2025 02:00 PM
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
February 12, 2025 04:08 PM