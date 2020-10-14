VIDEO The Macroeconomic Impact of the 2020 Presidential Election

Matt Weller, Yousef Abbasi, and Vincent Deluard discuss the macroeconomic impact of the 2020 election.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 14, 2020 3:28 PM
Vote being posted in ballot box
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

A conversation about the general state of the US Presidential Election, the prospects for a "Blue Wave" Election, key stock market sectors, and the international implications of a potential Biden or Trump win, featuring Matt Weller, Global Head of Research at City Index, Yousef Abbasi, Director of Institutional Equities at StoneX, and Vincent Deluard, Director of Global Macro Strategy at StoneX:

Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
Today 10:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Today 01:00 PM
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Election articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 22, 2024 07:23 PM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Politics Drive Strong Week for Bitcoin, Ethereum - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 20 2024)
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 20, 2024 07:00 AM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2024 06:20 AM
        GettyImages-485112085
        How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 17, 2024 05:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.