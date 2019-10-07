Video The Dollar Selloff Subsides DXY EURUSD

Despite the weaker dollar, signs of stability are surfacing so we’re closely tracking DXY and EUR/USD for a near-term inflection point.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2019 2:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Despite the weaker dollar, signs of stability are surfacing so we’re closely tracking DXY and EUR/USD for a near-term inflection point. And with the dollar index trading within two bullish channels, we don’t believe the dollar has topped out just yet.

This brings EUR/USD into focus as it struggles to break above a zone of resistance around 1.10. So if sentiment or data allows, we’re closely watching to see if Euro will roll over once more or invalidate its bearish channel to signal a move towards the 1.1100 high.

This week we have a couple of speeches from Jerome Powell at the National Association for Business Economics meeting. Given markets are pricing in an 83.9% of a Fed cut this month, the dollar could end up being supported if there’s no sign of a dovish tone. Besides, even if the Fed are to cut rates, it may not necessarily be a bearish case for USD as prior analysis has sown that the greenback tends to appreciate in the weeks following a cut (although it may provoke a bearish reaction initially). At this stage, we’d need to see a dovish cut and the majority of Fed members making dovish comments publicly to expect a sizable move lower for the USD, which is the vital ingredient lacking at present.



Related tags: Shares market Dollar Euro Forex Video Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.