VIDEO Inflation in Sweden

Sweden’s Riksbank doesn’t expect inflation to be close to their 2% target until 2023.

Sweden’s Riksbank doesn’t expect inflation to be close to their 2% target until 2023.  However earlier, Sweden released inflation data. Their CPIF, the Riksbank preferred measure of inflation, was 1.7% in January, up from 0.5% in December.  Should the Riskbank be worried at inflation jumped to near their 2% target, or was this a one-off event?

USD/SEK has been trading in a descending wedge since the pandemic highs on March 23rd. Price began moving sideways and broke above the top descending trendline of the wedge and put in a recent high of 8.4811 on February  5th

Although one data print does not equal a trend, inflation did rise in Sweden last month, by a lot! However, USD/SEK traders seem more interested in the US Dollar, as the pair had recently broken out of a descending wedge.  A move to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is a reasonable expectation.

