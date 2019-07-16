Video GBPUSD drops to new 2019 low

GBP/USD has broken down on increased signs of Brexit uncertainty ahead of UK CPI

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2019 12:19 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sentiment towards the pound has turned increasingly negative, owing to raised Brexit uncertainty and as domestic economic data deteriorated noticeably in recent weeks. Traders are concerned that the Bank of England may have to cut interest rates later this year if a hard Brexit becomes more likely. UK CPI is due for release on Wednesday 17th July.

