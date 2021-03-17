VIDEO Dont forget the CBRT meeting on Thursday

Expectations are for the central bank to increase rates by 100 basis points

March 17, 2021 2:47 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

With everyone talking about the FOMC, BOE and BOJ monetary policy meetings this week,  many people are overlooking the Central Bank of Turkey meeting on Thursday.  Expectations are for the central bank to increase rates by 100 basis points from 17% to 18%.

USD/TRY has been in a long-term uptrend on the daily timeframe since January 2018.  Price peaked on November 6th at 8.58 and pulled back to the rising long-erm trendline, briefly breaking below it.  Price then bounced to the 50% retracement level from the November 6th highs to the February 16th lows, near 7.7422.  USD/TRY has been consolidating over the last week near 7.55.

Forex market hours

Anything more than 100bps will be considered more hawkish, which should cause USD/TRY to move lower. And anything less than that will be considered less hawkish, which should cause USD/TRY to move higher.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities


 
Related tags: Forex USD Central Bank Turkey

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY: Waning inflationary pressures, steady BOJ bond buying points to upside risks
Today 01:54 AM
Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
Yesterday 11:53 PM
USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
Yesterday 03:39 PM
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
Yesterday 01:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:36 PM
    gpbusd_06
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable stands firm despite hopes of soft UK CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:34 AM
      Research
      AUD/NZD hints at swing low before RBNZ, ASX seeks breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 21, 2024 10:38 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD outlook: Canada’s CPI cements BOC June cut expectations
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 21, 2024 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.