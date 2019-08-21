Video Citigroup potential bearish setup ahead of Jackson Hole

Citigroup is exhibiting negative technical elements ahead of Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 22, 2019 12:56 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  •  From a technical analysis perspective, Citigroup is exhibiting several negative elements in the medium-term. Firstly, it has broken below a former ascending range support in place since 25 Mar 2019, retested it on this Mon, 19 Aug before it retreated by -2.85% to print a low of 63.06 seen yesterday, 21 Aug.
  • Secondly, relative strength analysis against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Financials) are suggesting further potential underperformance of Citigroup. 
  • As long as the 66.90 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Citigroup many see a further drop to test the 60.05 intermediate support and a break below it sees a further decline towards the 54.25/53.80 medium-term support which also confluences with the 76.4% retracement of the previous up move from 26 Dec 2018 low to 25 Jul 2019 high.

Economic Calendar

