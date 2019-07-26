VIDEO Apple stalling at range resistance ahead of earnings

- Apple will report its Q3 fiscal 2019 earnings on next Tues, 30 Jul after the close of the U.S. session when consensus is pegged at $2.10 earnings per share that indicates a decline of 10.26% from a year ago at $2.34 EPS.
- From a technical analysis perspective, Apple is still evolving within a major “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since its all-time high of 233.47 printed on Oct 2018.
- The recent medium-term rally of 22% from its 03 Jun 2019 low has started to stall right at the “Symmetrical Triangle” resistance coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator which represents a slowdown in upside momentum of price action.
