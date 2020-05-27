USDJPY Testing Key Resistance at 10810 Following Another 1T Japanese Stimulus Package

During today’s Asian session, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet approved another ¥117T (USD $1.1T) stimulus package...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 27, 2020 12:19 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY Testing Key Resistance at 108.10 Following Another $1T+ Japanese Stimulus Package

During today’s Asian session, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet approved another ¥117T (USD $1.1T) stimulus package including subsidies to help firms pay rent, financing help for struggling companies, support for local economies, and health care assistance. This agreement matches the country’s stimulus package from April, bringing the combined total to a whopping 40% of Japan’s GDP as the country tries to limit the long-term fallout from an expected -20%+ GDP decline this quarter.

In what’s become the typical response to Japan’s incomprehensibly massive stimulus measures, FX traders mostly shrugged off the developments as “more of the same” from the developed world’s most heavily-indebted developed country. As of writing, USD/JPY is trading up slightly on the day to reapproach key resistance at its 6-week high near 108.00:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

As the chart above shows, the 108.10 level represents the “neckline” of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. For the uninitiated, this pattern shows a transition from a textbook downtrend (lower highs and lower lows) to an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) and is often seen at significant bottoms in the market.

That said, the pattern will not be confirmed until/unless rates can break above the 108.10 level. If we do see that bullish development, readers could consider bullish trades, with the potential for a “measured move” rally up toward 110.00 in time, though the early April high at 109.35 (not shown) may also serve as resistance. On the other hand, a drop below Friday’s low at 107.35 would invalidate the setup and point toward a deeper drop to the upper-106.00s or lower.


Related tags: Forex Coronavirus Japan

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.