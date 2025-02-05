USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY extends the decline from the start of the week to push below the January low (153.72).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 4:25 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY extends the decline from the start of the week to push below the January low (153.72), and the weakness in the exchange rate may persist over the remainder of the week as it starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows.

USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report

USD/JPY trades to a fresh yearly low (152.12) as the ISM Services survey prints at 52.8 in January versus forecasts for a 54.3 reading, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the December low (148.65) as it fails to hold within the January range.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02052025

In turn, a further decline in USD/JPY may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) towards oversold territory, but data prints coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show the economy adding 170K jobs in January.

In addition, the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at 4.1% during the same period, and a positive development may lead to a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it encourages the Federal Reserve to keep US interest rates on hold at its next meeting in March.

With that said, the recent selloff in USD/JPY may turn out to be temporary as the Federal Reserve pauses its rate-cutting cycle, but a weaker-than-expected NFP report may drag on the Greenback as it fuels speculation for lower US interest rates.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 02052025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it no longer trades within the January range, with a breach below 151.95 (2022 high) raising the scope for a move towards the 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) zone.
  • Failure to defend the December low (148.65) opens up the 144.60 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 145.90 (50% Fibonacci extension) region, but lack of momentum to push below 151.95 (2022 high) may curb the bearish price series.
  • Need a close back above 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to bring the monthly high (155.89) on the radar, with a break/close above 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) opening up the January high (158.88).

Additional Market Outlooks

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Threat of Trade War

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD/JPY NFP Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
Today 04:07 PM
EUR/JPY forecast: Strong Japanese wages boost yen, BoJ rate hike bets
Today 02:45 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as Alphabet disappoints & trade concerns weigh
Today 02:13 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bears Go for the Break
Today 01:47 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Key risk remains tariffs as focus momentarily shifts to data
Today 12:30 PM
USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
Today 11:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY Pushes Below January Range Ahead of US NFP Report
By:
David Song
Today 04:25 PM
    Market chart
    USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Today 11:27 AM
      japan_02
      USD/JPY: Traders May Be Underestimating BoJ’s Next Move
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:37 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Forex Seasonality – February 2025: Trade War to “Trump” Seasonality?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 08:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.