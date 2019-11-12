﻿

USDJPY Looks Ready for a Pickup in Volatility

FX markets have been quiet as they wait for the next catalyst.

November 12, 2019 10:03 AM

USD/JPY Looks Ready for a Pickup in Volatility

Over the last two days the FX markets have been fairly quiet as they wait for the next catalyst to offer some direction.  However, it’s not just been the last two days that volatility has slowed!  My colleague Ken provided me with a chart showing just how slow volatility has become over the last few months.   The chart below shows USD/JPY 1 Month ATM implied vol rebased over year to date.  In other words, the chart shows a decrease of volatility of roughly 40% since mid-August in USD/JPY. (Notice at the far right it has turned up recently.)

Source:  Bloomberg, City Index

What could that next catalyst be for the markets?  At 12:00pm EST, President Trump is set to speak at the New York Economic Club.  One can imagine how upbeat he may be on the economy and although he is not expected to offer any new policies, the markets need to expect the unexpected from the “stock market friendly” President.  Tomorrow the US also offers the October look at CPI and Fed Chairman Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook and recent monetary policy actions before the Joint Economic Committee.  Hopefully one of these events will give us some volatility to trade.

What could some volatility do to USD/JPY?  Many market participants are looking at the inverted head and shoulders pattern on a daily timeframe.  The exact placement of the neckline is debatable; however it appears that if price breaks through the neckline near current levels, the target would be near 114.00. (A catalyst for a move such as this would be stock positive.) There is plenty of resistance though that USD/JPY would need to break through to reach the target, including the 61.8% retracement from the high on April 24th to the low on August 26th at 109.36, the gap fill from early May near 111.10, and the April 24th highs at 112.40.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, on a shorter 240-minute timeframe, is appears that price may have broken lower out of a rising wedge.  If that is the case, the target for the breakdown of a rising wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which is near 108.00 (A catalyst for a move such as this would be stock negative.)  That level also coincides with the 50% retracement from the October 3rd lows to the 109.50 highs reached multiple times earlier this month.  There is horizonal support lower near 108.50 and the 38.2% retracement of the previously mentioned timeframe at 108.34.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Depending on your trading style and timeframe,  with proper risk management, USD/JPY can be traded on either side of the market.  However, the one thing we clearly need is volatility!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Fed CPI Trump

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.