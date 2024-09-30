USDJPY Forecast: Non-Farm Payroll Week

USDJPY Forecast: The DXY’s weakness is set to face a key test this week with the release of leading US economic indicators and non-farm payroll reports. Both the DXY and USDJPY are approaching critical support levels, one step away from a decline towards the July 2023 lows.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 30, 2024 9:33 AM
japan_03
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Tokyo Core CPI meets BOJ target at 2.0%
  • US PCE drops to 2024 lows
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI & US JOLTS Job Openings (Tuesday)
  • US ISM PMI (Thursday)
  • US NFP (Friday): to tip off the balance between 25 bps and 50 bps rate cut expectations

USD Perspective

The recent dip in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the US Core PCE, to its 2024 low of 0.1%, has shifted market expectations toward a 54.1% likelihood of a 50-bps rate cut in November, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool.

The next indicators to determine the dollar’s direction are the sticky ISM services PMI on Thursday and the critical non-farm payrolls on Friday. Despite the dovish expectations, the US Dollar and USDJPY are still shy from breaking towards their July 2023 support.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

JPY Perspective

BOJ Governor Ueda, in his latest speech, expressed a willingness to consider a rate hike but emphasized a cautious pace due to the vulnerability of prices to downside risks and the focus on keeping inflation anchored at the BOJ’s 2.0% target. This has contributed to ongoing uncertainty regarding the pair’s direction.

The Japanese Yen, however, is positioned for potential strength ahead of the snap elections on October 27th, with incoming Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, known for his support of hawkish monetary policies, likely to influence the yen positively.

USDJPY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

USDJPY Forecast USDJPY_2024-09-30_12-23-40

Source: Tradingview

The USDJPY pair is still respecting the December 2023 support (140) alongside the bullish rebound and positive divergence of the relative strength index indicator (RSI) from the oversold zone. However, the latest shooting star candlestick pattern, with a shadow extension towards the 146-resistance, alongside the bearish engulfing body to the previous 3-day session, adds further indecision on the chart.

With the latest price action leaning towards a bearish track, a break below the 140-barrier could push the pair down to 137 and possibly 130 in more extreme scenarios.

On the other hand, a bullish scenario could unfold if the US Dollar Index rebounds, with USDJPY climbing above resistance levels at 146.50, 149, and 151.40.

--- Written by R azan Hilal, CMT – on X:@Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex USD/JPY BoJ DXY

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:28 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:27 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.