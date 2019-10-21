USDCLP Approaching Highs after Protests

This move is really part of a longer-term structural issue for Emerging Markets in general

October 21, 2019 5:21 PM

USD/CLP Approaching Highs after Protests

The Chilean Peso took a hit today after a violent weekend of protests, in which 11 people died according to the Karla Rubilar, the mayor of Santiago.  Cost and living and inequality sent people to the streets last week after the government said they were going to increase the price of public transportation.  The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, declared a State of Emergency and noted that the price increase was due to currency exchange fluctuations.

USD/CLP gapped higher today to 720.63 after closing Friday at 710.19.  The pair is up 2.2% today, closing near 725.73 The Emerging Market pair has been trading in a sideways trading range since August, however the pair appears likely to test the highs at 731.24 from not only October 1st, 2019, but also December 2015.   Resistance above that isn’t until 761.00, the all-time highs from 2002.  First support is at the broken trendline near 717.75, and then the gap fill at 710.29.  A rising trendline comes in below that on the weekly timeframe near 700 (see weekly chart below).

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, this move is really part of a longer-term structural issue for Emerging Markets (EMs) in general, rather than just the violence over the last week.  As the Fed began its tightening policy in 2012, the USD has been strengthening and EMs are the ones who have taken the brunt of it.  On the weekly chart,  USD/CLP  was at 455.25 in July 2011 and rose to a high 731.74 in January 2016.  After retracing 50% of that move, price is testing the 2016 highs and threaten to break out.  Bulls may want to consider waiting for a break above 731.74, and buying a retest of that level, as price is currently in an ascending wedge and is diverging with RSI, an indication price may pull back in the short-term. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The Brazilian Real is another currency that has been hit by the strengthening US Dollar since 2012.  USD/BRL was at 1.5322 in August 2011 when the pair began its ascent to 4.2589 in September 2015.  The pair pulled back, just as USD/CLP had, however not as deep, and formed a rounding bottom formation.  After testing the highs in mid-2018, USD/BRL pulled back slightly and now appears ready to break out above 4.2589, as it is testing that level for the third time.  The price action appears to be  putting in a long-term cup and handle formation.  However, as with USD/CLP, bulls may want to wait for a break above 4.25 and a retest to enter the market, as the RSI is diverging with price as well.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Patience is key for those who wish to get involved with these EM pairs, as market participants may wait to see how the shorter-term patterns play out if the pairs do not immediately break higher.  Its usually not a good thing when everyone jumps in the pool all at once!


Related tags: Dollar Forex USD Central Bank Fed

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
Today 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
Today 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
Today 12:08 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
Yesterday 06:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

united_states_01
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:21 AM
    US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      US dollar index approaches its 200-day MA as EUR/USD eyes resistance
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 20, 2023 04:26 AM
        united_states_01
        USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2023 12:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.