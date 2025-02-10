USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low

USD/CHF carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the January low (0.8966).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:30 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CHF

USD/CHF carves a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the January low (0.8966).

USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low

USD/CHF stages a three-day rally as it extends the rebound from the monthly low (0.9002), and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014) as it still holds above the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

As a result, USD/CHF may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) amid the limited reaction to the weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, but the semi-annual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may influence the exchange rate as the central bank pauses its rate-cutting cycle.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 02102025

In turn, more of the same from Chairman Powell may drag on the Greenback as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) moves towards a neutral stance, but an adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy may fuel the recent recovery in USD/CHF should the prepared remarks tame speculation for lower US interest rates.

With that said, USD/CHF may attempt to test the January high (0.9201) should it continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.9014), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions if it struggles to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.9197).

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USDCHF Daily Chart 02102025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CHF Price on TradingView

  • USD/CHF retraces the decline from the monthly high (0.9197) as it bounces back ahead of the January low (0.8966), with a breach above the January high (0.9201) bringing the 2024 high (0.9225) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the October 2023 high (0.9245), but another failed attempt to close above 0.9180 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) may curb the recent series of higher highs and lows in USD/CHF.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.9030 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.9040 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push USD/CHF towards the January low (0.8966), with the next area of interest coming in around the 0.8880 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.8910 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs

AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Snaps Back Ahead of January Low

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CHF Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:45 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
Today 04:45 PM
USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony
Today 04:32 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD at fresh records amid trade war tensions
Today 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises despite more trade tariffs
Today 01:49 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 10, 2025
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CHF articles

US_flag_G_Washington
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
By:
David Scutt
February 6, 2025 12:42 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bears Go for the Break
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 5, 2025 01:47 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pullback Keeps January Range Intact
      By:
      David Song
      February 4, 2025 07:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
        By:
        David Song
        January 30, 2025 07:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.