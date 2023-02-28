﻿

European Open: FTSE bulls eye break of 8k, USD/CAD turns resistance into support

The FTSE 100 and USD/CAD have piqued our interest for potential bullish setup this week.

February 28, 2023 4:36 AM
Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 35.1 points (0.49%) and currently trades at 7,259.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 86.58 points (0.32%) and currently trades at 27,510.54
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 85.49 points (0.43%) and currently trades at 20,029.00
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -22.93 points (-0.17%) and currently trades at 13,316.09

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,939.61
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 4 points (0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,252.01
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 19 points (0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,400.43

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 40 points (0.12%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 30.75 points (0.25%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6 points (0.15%)

 

20230228futuresCI

 

  • Australian retail sales rose 1.9% in January, which keeps the pressure o the RBA to continue hiking interest rates
  • Australia’s current account surplus rose to a 5-quarter high of A$14.1 billion
  • New Zealand’s business outlook was its least pessimistic in four months according to NBNZ
  • Whilst pricing intensions remain historically high, they were lower on the month
  • Mixed data from Japan saw industrial output fall at its fastest pace in 8-months at -4.6%, yet retail sales rose 6.3% y/y
  • BOE member Jon Cunliffe speaks at 10:15 GMT: Treasury Select Committee hearing: The crypto-asset industry (10.15am)
  • BOE member Catherine Mann speaks at 12:30: Panellist at EIB Annual Forum and Chief Economists Meeting, ‘Interaction of monetary and fiscal policy and financing conditions’ Luxembourg
  • It’s the last day of the month which leaves markets vulnerable to quirky price action due to month-end rebalancing
  • Inflation data and consumer sentiment for France is scheduled for 07:45, with Spanish CPI at 08:00 alongside Swiss GDP
  • US retail inventories is released alongside Canadian GDP at 13:30, which puts USD/CAD into focus for currency traders

 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart:

20230228usdcadCI

USD/CAD trades within a bullish trend on the 4-hour chart, with yesterday’s low forming above a prior resistance level. Prices are also back above the 20-dar EMA and the weekly pivot point, so perhaps we have seen the swing low. Strong economic data from the US could send the pair higher on bets of a more aggressive Fed, with a soft GDP report for Canada also likely to be beneficial to the bullish bias of USD/CAD.

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20230228ftseCI

The FTSE snapped a 4-day losing streak yesterday, after the pullback from its record high found support along the bullish trendline. A bullish engulfing candle also closed above the 10 and 20-day EMA’s, after the RSI (2) went into oversold territory the day prior. So it appears a swing low has formed and we’re looking for a move back above 8,000 whilst prices remain above last week’s low.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230228calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

