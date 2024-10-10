USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Up Against Overbought Zone

USD/CAD rallies for the seventh consecutive day to push the RSI up against overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Thursday 9:15 PM
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD

USD/CAD rallies for the seventh consecutive day to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) up against overbought territory, with a move above 70 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a further advance in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this year.

USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Up Against Overbought Zone

USD/CAD cleared the September high (1.3848) after showing a limited response to the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3598), and the exchange rate may continue to register fresh monthly highs as it extends the series of higher highs and lows carried over from last week.

 

With that said, USD/CAD may attempt to further retrace the decline from the August high (1.3947) as it marks the longest rally since July, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bullish momentum abating if it struggles to push above 70.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 10102024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD continues to carve a series of higher highs and lows to register a fresh monthly high (1.3775), with a break/close above the 1.3810 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3850 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raising the scope for a move towards 1.3900 (50% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach above the August high (1.3947) opens up the 2022 high (1.3978) but the bullish price series in USD/CAD may start to unravel if the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fails to mirror the behavior from earlier this year and holds below 70.
  • Need a move below 1.3700 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to bring 1.3630 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) back on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3520 (23.6% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bearish Price Series Persists

USD/JPY Defends Post-NFP Reaction with CPI Report in Focus

NZD/USD on Cusp of Testing September Low Ahead of RBNZ Rate Decision

GBP/USD Vulnerable on Close Below 50-Day SMA

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: USD CAD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Why the End of USD/CAD’s 9-Day Winning Streak Is a Bad Omen
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 05:08 PM
    canada_05
    Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 14, 2024 03:15 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD on epic winning streak before Canada’s inflation report
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 14, 2024 02:25 AM
        USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie on a 7-Day Losing Streak, Canadian Jobs on Tap
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 10, 2024 05:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.