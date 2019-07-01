USDCAD Looks Set For A Corrective Bounce Before Losses Resume

Whilst we retain our core bearish view, a few indications point towards a corrective bounce before the dominant trend resumes.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2019 12:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Whilst we retain our core bearish view, a few indications point towards a corrective bounce before the dominant trend resumes.

As we noted in our weekly COT report, net-short exposure on CAD futures was reduced by -23.3k contracts and gross shorts were closed at their fastest rate since July 2017. And this is after traders spent most of the year so far subtly reducing short exposure. As the USD is retreating from highs after net-long exposure hit relatively high levels which, we retain our core view that the tide on USD/CAD is indeed turning in favour of the bear-camp. However, over the near-term the technicals favour a corrective bounce before losses resume.

Related analysis:
USD/CAD To Challenge 'Long' Held Views?
USD/CAD's Unwind Could Just Be Getting Started


Related tags: Dollar Forex Video

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM
AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
Today 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.