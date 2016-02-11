USD SEK Post Riksbank bounce only lasted a SEK

Global markets went into a panic overnight as oil (WTI) took a tumble all the way down to the lower-26.00s, USD/JPY collapsed below 111.00 before […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2016 3:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Global markets went into a panic overnight as oil (WTI) took a tumble all the way down to the lower-26.00s, USD/JPY collapsed below 111.00 before an apparent “rate check” by the BOJ, and gold soared to 1240. Meanwhile, lost in the admittedly exciting roller coaster ride of volatility, the world’s oldest central bank surprised traders by cutting interest rates deeper into oversold territory.

In today’s European session, Sweden’s Riksbank lowered its main repurchase rate to -0.5% from -0.35% in an effort to incentivize banks to lend more money out, rather than keep funds as deposits. The central bank also opted to leave its quantitative easing program unchanged at 200B kronor. In justifying the decision, the Riksbank statement noted that “The upturn in inflation is still not on a firm footing, as is illustrated by the unexpectedly weak outcomes in recent months” and warned that there was “still scope to cut the repo rate further” if required.

While hardly out of the blue, this was a more aggressive move than many traders and analysts expected; out of the 11 analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal before the decision, six anticipated some sort of cut, though only two forecast that we’d see the 15bps cut that actually came to pass. Even within the central bank’s monetary policy board, two of the six members voted against the decision in favor of leaving interest rates unchanged. In addition to the rate cut, the Riksbank also updated its economic forecasts. The central bank now expects consumer price inflation to rise at only a 0.7% rate this year, down from the previous forecast of 1.3% and well below the bank’s 2% inflation target.

Market Reaction: Only lasted a SEK…

The market’s initial reaction to the extremely dovish decision and outlook was, not surprisingly, to sell the Swedish krone aggressively. However, that move was relatively short-lived and as of writing, the krone has recovered to trade essentially unchanged against both the euro and the US dollar.

Looking at the longer-term view for USD/SEK, rates are holding within the middle of the broad sideways range from 8.10 up to 8.85 that has contained rates for fully 13 months. Given the short-lived nature of today’s spike and general dollar weakness of late, we wouldn’t be surprised to see USD/SEK drop below its 4-month low in the 8.32 region and potential head back down to revisit support in the lower 8.00s as we move through the rest of Q1. On the other hand, a bounce from the 8.32 support zone could lead to a short-term bounce back into the mid-8.00s, but we remain skeptical that the pair will retest the top of its range in the upper-8.00s any time soon.

USDSEK2-11-2016 10-13-46 AM

Related tags: Interest rates Riksbank USD/SEK MACD Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Interest rates articles

japan_05
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips as Traders Reconsider a BOJ Hike in December
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
November 21, 2024 04:47 PM
    The Fed, ECB, and More Explained: Central Bank FAQs for Forex Traders
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 20, 2024 08:12 PM
      US_flag_G_Washington
      US Dollar In Focus for the Election: Rates, Stocks Set for Volatility
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 4, 2024 04:30 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        USD/JPY, USD/CHF: How one massive interest rates futures trade moved FX markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2024 12:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.